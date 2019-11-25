GENESEO - Members of the Antique Engine & Tractor Association (AE&TA) hosted their first “Christmas at the Red Barn” in 2016 in hopes that it would become an annual event.
That is just what has happened. The festivities were so well received in the last two years that the group is planning their third “Christmas at the Red Barn” on Saturday, Dec. 7.
People are invited to the activities from 4 to 7 p.m. that include train rides on the four passenger cars pulled by the diesel engine in addition to horse and wagon rides, weather permitting.
Santa Claus is expected to arrive on the train and will visit with youngsters from 5 to 7 p.m.
Christmas decorations, complete with a sleigh and reindeer, will greet visitors at the front of the red barn, and the inside has been decorated to include displays of snowmen. An antique mail wagon from Hillsdale Post Office will be featured in the inside display.
There will be a soup supper during the hours of the celebration with chili, potato soup, veggie tray, desserts and beverages available.
Advance tickets, at $10 for adults and $5 for children under 10, are available by calling Deb Jacobs at 309-314-4410, June Cole at 309-781-2206 or AE&TA president Phil Jordan at 309-314-5000. Tickets at the door on Dec. 7 will be $15 for adults and $5 for children younger than 10.
Committee member Jacobs said, “This event is a fundraiser for the AE&TA Club and we are trying to promote activities for youth in addition to the fall show. We want to encourage young people to become involved and the mission of our club is to educate the public as to where our food comes from and how it was produced in the past.”
The AE&TA grounds will have lighted Christmas displays from Friday, Nov. 29, through Jan. 1, 2020, and visitors are welcome to drive around the grounds to see the displays.