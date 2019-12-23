Christmas and New Year's holiday closings

For more information, call the Health Department at 852-0197 (Kewanee) or 792-4011 (Colona) or visit www.henrystarkhealth.com or find us on Facebook at Henry and Stark County Health Departments or Follow Us on Twitter.

City of Bettendorf Christmas and New Year's holiday schedule

City Hall will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 25, and Wednesday, Jan. 1.

There will be no garbage collection services on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. Collection services will be moved one day later in the week to include Saturday, Dec. 28 and Saturday, Jan. 4.

Residents may set out two extra bags of garbage without stickers, outside the carts on their garbage day during Dec. 26 – Dec. 31.

Christmas tree collection is scheduled for Dec. 26 - Jan. 10, 2020 on residents' collection day. All ornaments, plastic wrap, and tree stands must be removed. No sticker required. Trees should be left at regular collection site by 7 a.m.

On Dec. 24, transit buses will complete their nearest stop at 5 p.m. and then cease operations for the evening. On Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, transit will not operate. Transit will follow its normal schedule during the rest of the holiday season.