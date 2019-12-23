Christmas and New Year's holiday closings

City of Rock Island holiday refuse and recycling collection schedule. During the weeks of Dec. 23, and Dec. 30, refuse will be on schedule Monday and Tuesday, rest of the week one day late and recycling will be on schedule Tuesday, rest of the week one day late.
The Drop-Off Center located at Millennium Waste, 13606 Knoxville Road, Milan will be open on Saturday.
City of Rock Island offices will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 24th, Wednesday, Dec. 25th, and Wednesday, Jan. 1st.
The City of Rock Island will offer free Christmas tree collection from Dec. 26, through Jan. 10. Christmas trees should be placed at the normal garbage set out point on the citizen’s garbage collection day.
Christmas ornaments, lights, and stands must be removed from the tree. Trees must be placed at least 3 feet away from garbage carts to guarantee collection of both the Christmas trees and the garbage carts.
Separate trucks will pickup Christmas trees.
-------------------------
BHC closed Dec. 24 to Jan. 1, students can register online
All Black Hawk College locations and facilities will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 24 through Wednesday, Jan. 1.
Students can register online for Spring 2020 classes while the college is closed. The schedule of classes is available at www.bhc.edu/schedule. Registration information is available at www.bhc.edu/register.
Spring classes begin Monday, Jan. 13.
------------------------
City of Davenport will observe Christmas Eve & Christmas Day as holidays on Tuesday, Dec. 24th and Wednesday, Dec. 25th.
All City of Davenport offices & the Public Works Center will be closed.
Police Department front desk and records office will be closed.
Library Main, Fairmount and Eastern branches will be closed.
River’s Edge facility will close at 8 p.m. on Dec. 24th, and closed all day on Dec. 25th.
Vander Veer Conservatory will be closed.
Adler Theatre Box Office will operate normal business hours Dec. 24th, and closed all day on Dec. 25th.
CitiBus service will end after the last trip made at 3 p.m. on Dec. 24th. There will be no CitiBus service on Dec. 25th.
Compost Facility will be closed both days. Reminder – Compost Facility is now on winter hours until April 1. Winter hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed on weekends.
There will be no solid waste collection on Wednesday, Dec. 25th. Monday collection will occur on Monday. Tuesday collection will occur on Tuesday. Wednesday through Friday collection will be one day late with Friday collection occurring on Saturday. Please refer to the solid waste collection calendar for the holiday schedule and additional information.
Residents may set out 3 extra bags of garbage next to their carts, without stickers, on their garbage day during the period of Thursday, Dec. 26th through Tuesday, Dec. 31st.
If you have questions please contact Samantha Torres at 563-327-5128 or samantha.torres@ci.davenport.ia.us
Please visit www.cityofdavenportiowa.com for additional city news and events.
------------------------
Iowa DOT offices closed for Christmas and New Year’s holidays
Posted on: Dec. 16, 2019
AMES, IOWA – Dec. 16, 2019 – All Iowa Department of Transportation locations will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, and Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
Many people may be able to complete driver’s license business online at www.iowadot.gov.
--------------------------
The Henry and Stark County Health Departments would like to inform area residents that our office will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 24th and Wednesday, Dec. 25th in observance of the Christmas Holiday. Offices will also be closed Wednesday, Jan. 1st in observance of the New Year’s Day Holiday.
However, limited home health and homemaker staff will be working on those days to provide necessary in-home care.
For more information, call the Health Department at 852-0197 (Kewanee) or 792-4011 (Colona) or visit www.henrystarkhealth.com or find us on Facebook at Henry and Stark County Health Departments or Follow Us on Twitter.
--------------------------
City of Bettendorf Christmas and New Year's holiday schedule
City Hall will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 25, and Wednesday, Jan. 1.
There will be no garbage collection services on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. Collection services will be moved one day later in the week to include Saturday, Dec. 28 and Saturday, Jan. 4.
Residents may set out two extra bags of garbage without stickers, outside the carts on their garbage day during Dec. 26 – Dec. 31.
Christmas tree collection is scheduled for Dec. 26 - Jan. 10, 2020 on residents' collection day. All ornaments, plastic wrap, and tree stands must be removed. No sticker required. Trees should be left at regular collection site by 7 a.m.
On Dec. 24, transit buses will complete their nearest stop at 5 p.m. and then cease operations for the evening. On Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, transit will not operate. Transit will follow its normal schedule during the rest of the holiday season.
The Library will be closed on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25. The Library will be open from 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, and will be closed on Jan. 1.
The Family Museum will close at 5 p.m. daily from Dec. 23 – Jan. 6. The Museum will be closed on Dec. 24, Dec. 25, and Jan. 1. The Museum will be open 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Dec. 30.
Community Center will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
Life Fitness Center closing Dec. 24 at 1 p.m., closed Dec. 25, closing Dec. 31 at 5 p.m., and closed Jan. 1. LFC will be open on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.
Palmer Hills Golf Course and Palmer Grill will close Dec. 24 at 2 p.m., weather permitting and will be closed all day Dec. 25. The golf course will be open Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, weather permitting.
Palmer Grill will be open on Dec. 31 until 2 p.m. and open Jan. 1 if the golf course is open for play.
FROZEN LANDING OPEN FOR THE SEASON
Frozen Landing Family Ice Rink is open for the season.
The rink, which is located at Middle Road and 23rd St., is open to all ages and ability levels. Daily admission is $1. Skate rentals are available for $2 for both children and adults. Light concessions will be available for purchase. No hockey is allowed on the rink.
Hours of operation are:
Mondays: 1:30-9 p.m.
Tuesdays: 3-9 p.m.
Wednesdays: 1:30-9 p.m.
Thursdays: 3-9 p.m.
Fridays: 3-10 p.m.
Saturdays: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Sundays: Noon-6 p.m.
Jan. 20 & Feb. 17 (Holiday Hours) Noon-9 p.m.
The hours of operation may change depending on the weather. Frozen Landing may not be open if raining, snow accumulation of two inches or more (until the rink is cleared), if temperatures are above 50 degrees, 5 degrees or below, or if the wind chill is -15 degrees.
Questions concerning updates, weather cancellations, or other information, please call 563-549-0587.
----------------------
Waste Commission of Scott County facilities will close at noon Tuesday, Dec. 24 and will remain closed Wednesday, Dec. 25. Facilities will reopen Thursday, Dec. 26.
Facilities will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 1, in observance of the New Year’s holiday. Facilities will reopen Thursday, Jan. 2.
Facilities include the following:
• Scott Area Landfill, 11555 110th Ave., Davenport
• Scott Area Recycling Center, 5640 Carey Ave., Davenport
• Scott Area Household Hazardous Material Facility, 5640 Carey Ave. Davenport
• Davenport Electronic Demanufacturing Facility, 1048 East 59th St., Davenport
Waste Commission of Scott County is an intergovernmental agency whose mission is to provide environmentally sound and economically feasible solid waste management for Scott County. For more information about the Commission, please call 563-381-1300 or visit www.wastecom.com.