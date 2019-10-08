CAMBRIDGE – Details on a chase west of Cambridge on Rt. 81 were outlined during a preliminary hearing Monday in Henry County Circuit Court.
Ahmad R. Jeffries, 32, of Chicago was charged August 8 with Class 4 felony aggravated fleeing police.
According to testimony from Det. Sgt. Josh Verscheure, courthouse security on August 8 advised that Jeffries, a suspended driver was leaving the courthouse in a dark color Chevy sedan.
Verscheure was in the employee parking lot at the courthouse and located the vehicle just west of Cambridge on Rt. 81. He said he activated his emergency lights and the vehicle did stop, but as he approached the right rear taillight, the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed.
Verscheure said he was doing 75 approaching a “Y” curve east of Andover and the vehicle was still pulling away from him. He said he slowed down and followed the vehicle into the village of Andover where speed limits are 40 and then 30 miles per hour, and the vehicle was still doing 75 to 80.
“I slowed down for the safety of the public and by the time I got to the other side of Andover, I lost sight of it,” he said. “In the 30 mile per hour zone, I estimate he was still going 80 miles per hour.”
Verscheure said at some point Jeffries was located on a warrant. He said he and Deputy Bruce Mahaffey interviewed him, and when he was first advised what the warrant was for, he said he wasn't driving the day in question, but he refused to identify who was driving. Verscheure said he had gotten a look at Jeffries' profile when he first approached his vehicle before it sped off when the driver was making “a lot of furtive movements.”
Judge Clayton Lee found probable cause to believe a felony was committed and a December 12 pre-trial hearing was set. Jeffries is free on a $5,000 bond posted Sept. 17.