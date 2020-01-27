'Chess doesn't know any bounds': United Township High School's chess club is starting up quickly

“Basically, I saw the need from the outside chess community and I am trying to take it into UT to organize it,” he explained.

About 30 kids showed up for a quick meeting after school in December. Come February, pending District 30 board approval, UT may have a chess club again.

“It will likely go through,” UT District 30 Superintendent Jay Morrow said. “Just like the bass (fishing) club, I don’t see any huge obstacles to it.”

Ebalo’s plan with the help of club sponsor Zertuche, is to hold practices Mondays after school where strategy and instruction takes place under the watchful eye of Luis Peralta as well as Ebalo.

“He's going to help me coach every Monday with these kids,” Ebalo said, noting Peralta is the top rated player in the Quad-Cities. “It’s like (Duke University's legendary) Coach K coming to a basketball practice once a week and helping your team.”

Moves will be practiced; strategy studied and then on Tuesday the club will travel to Western’s Moline campus to take part in the Leatherneck Chess Club with other schools, teams and individuals where Ebalo says kids can get in matches at their own level.

After that, it will be time to take part in local tournaments and even duals with other schools.