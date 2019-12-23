Chasing her dream: Santa Fund gift will help student land new career

Capes, brushes, scissors, mannequin heads, sprays and dyes can get expensive. On top of those expenses, the transmission in her vehicle has failed.

"She has been able to pay classmates for rides to and from school,'' Weets said of Erbst. "Having car issues has made it tough, but she is doing her best to get by.''

Erbst said she continues to work part time in the evenings and on weekends, but her weekdays are spent in class.

"I work every chance I get, but it is important to study and stay on top of what I am required to do for school,'' she said. "Sure, it's a long drive in each day, but there are things you have to do to chase something important to you. I have had lots of people step forward to help.''

As soon as school and the board certification process is complete, Erbst said she would love to join a local body wellness firm. She hopes someday to have a shop of her own.

"There is much to be done before that, but I believe everyone wants to be in business for themselves,'' Erbst said. "The key for me is to work hard, maintain the right attitude, and chase down this goal. There is a lot to chase out there; we all have dreams and goals.''

