Chasing her dream: Santa Fund gift will help student land new career

DAVENPORT — Caitlin Erbst has her eye on the prize, and no bump in the road is going to keep her from it.
The 20-year-old Albany native put aside a full-time job to chase her dream of a career in the world of beauty and wellness.
"It's worth chasing,'' said the first-year student at Capri College in Davenport. "There are sacrifices that have to be made, but I believe it will be worth it.''
After 62 weeks of instruction, Erbst will be certified to do manicures, pedicures, skin-care procedures and certain skin cleansings. She also has her sights on certification in airbrush makeup, commonly used in preparing brides for their big day.
"Caitlyn is a great person who has a great head on her shoulders and a real determination to have a career,'' said Genesis Health System's Tera Weets, who nominated Erbst to receive a chase-her-dream boost from the Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund.
This is the 112th year for the Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund, which offers help to children, seniors and families in the Illinois Quad-Cities. Recipients are nominated by local social service agencies and places of worship.
Erbst is set to receive $600 to assist her in buying gas cards to help her and those she shares rides with make the 40-minute drive to school each day. The gift also will help defray the cost of tools and supplies not covered by the scholarship she received from Capri.
Capes, brushes, scissors, mannequin heads, sprays and dyes can get expensive. On top of those expenses, the transmission in her vehicle has failed.
"She has been able to pay classmates for rides to and from school,'' Weets said of Erbst. "Having car issues has made it tough, but she is doing her best to get by.''
Erbst said she continues to work part time in the evenings and on weekends, but her weekdays are spent in class.
"I work every chance I get, but it is important to study and stay on top of what I am required to do for school,'' she said. "Sure, it's a long drive in each day, but there are things you have to do to chase something important to you. I have had lots of people step forward to help.''
As soon as school and the board certification process is complete, Erbst said she would love to join a local body wellness firm. She hopes someday to have a shop of her own.
"There is much to be done before that, but I believe everyone wants to be in business for themselves,'' Erbst said. "The key for me is to work hard, maintain the right attitude, and chase down this goal. There is a lot to chase out there; we all have dreams and goals.''
