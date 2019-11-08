{{featured_button_text}}
West High School

Davenport Schools Superintendent Dr. Robert Kobylski said during a press conference Tuesday he wants to hear from parents, students and "many others" in the wake of Monday's attack at West High School.

 Tom Loewy tloewy@qctimes.com

The charges against a 15-year-old Davenport West High School student were amended Friday by the Scott County Attorney's office.

The teenager who attacked another 15-year-old student — since identified as Charlie Macaluso — is now charged with willful injury, a Class C felony, and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of assault with a weapon.

The 15-year-old accused was released to his parents not long after the Monday, Nov. 4 attack, which was staged in the school's cafeteria and recorded by at least one student on a cellphone.

Macaluso was transported to a Davenport hospital by his mother, Theresa Wallenhorst. He was then rushed to University of Iowa Children's Hospitals in Iowa City to be treated for traumatic brain injury.

Wallenhorst told media the attack was motivated by a picture her son took of the other student while working on a school project.

Macaluso was released and back home Wednesday, Nov. 6.

