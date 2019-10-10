Because of river conditions and the inclement weather forecast for the weekend, the Channel Cat Water Taxi service has been suspended.
Dependent upon river conditions and weather, weekend service may resume Friday, Oct. 18.
The Mississippi River was at 16.35 feet Thursday morning, flood stage is 15 feet. It is forecast to crest at 17.2 feet on Monday, Oct. 14, but not begin to recede until Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
The Channel Cat Water Taxi provides three open-air passenger ferryboats on the Mississippi River. Service is generally provided from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day, with additional weekend service through October (weather permitting).