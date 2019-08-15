EAST MOLINE — The Quad Cities Chamber announced an ambitious vision for regional growth at its revamped annual meeting on Thursday night.
This year’s meeting was more cocktail party than board meeting. Redubbed an “annual celebration” it was held at The Rust Belt. Some 850 people attended from various organizations across the metro area.
In a speech before the crowded venue, Chamber President and CEO Paul Rumler announced topline goals for population growth and economic output.
“We want to see the Quad-Cities region reach half a million people,” Rumler said from the main concert stage. “We’ve been stagnant. We’ve been stuck at 470,000 since 1990. We have to change that. We have to grow.”
The Chamber’s other topline goal is to see the region’s Gross Regional Product (GRP) grow to $40 billion.
As already reported in an ongoing series about population loss, the Quad-City region continues to lose residents. The losses are most acute on the Illinois side of the river. Moline and Rock Island have both shrunk in total population since 2010.
Rumler promised that the Chamber would lead the region to socioeconomic success over the coming decade.
“You’re invested in this community. But you don’t want to settle,” he said. “You don’t want to be mediocre. You want to win.”
Among those “wins” over the last year was the Chamber’s advocacy for $225 million from the state of Illinois for the completion of long-awaited passenger rail connecting the Quad-Cities to Chicago.
The Chamber also was involved with 12 businesses additions and expansions representing $85.6 million in capital investment and 3,354 total jobs for the six-county region, according to figures from the Chamber.
Over its brief nine-year life, the Chamber has been involved in 79 projects worth 11,700 jobs and $3 billion in economic impact, according to Rumler. “We’re making a difference,” he said.
In an interview, Rumler explained that previous year’s meetings were stuffier, more formal and held over lunchtime. This year, the event was moved to the evening and made more casual and more fun in order to allow for organic networking between guests.
The Thursday night Annual Celebration, at a new venue and designed with a new feel and tone, featured a slate of speakers on the main concert stage. Though due to technical mishaps and crowd confusion, only a fraction of attendees listened actively to the speeches, as most were crowded in the back of the main hall by the food and drink stations.
For many business leaders, the theme of the evening was “change,” as put by Joe Slavens, of Northwest Bank & Trust Company and past chair of the Chamber. “Tonight, we pass the torch to the next generation of leadership in the Quad-Cities,” Slavens said.
One of the tri-chairs of the Q2030 initiative, Slavens also teased a “Q2030 2.0,” which he called a “supercharged” version of the document released three years ago. He declined to elaborate, saying that more information will arrive in the “coming months.”
The event was casual and dynamic. Area vendors sold food and drink, and live music was provided by LOLO, aka Lauren Pritchard, a singer-songwriter from Jackson, Tenn. In impromptu remarks of her own, LOLO extolled the specialness of the Quad-Cities region as well as Rust Belt founder Sean Moeller.
Tickets for the event cost $45.
“Q2030 is a big vision,” Rumler said at the end of his speech, which called for “paradigm shifts” to meet growth goals. “It’s going to take every one of us to succeed.”
Also on Thursday, the Chamber presented the following awards:
• Business of the Year: TBK Bank Sports Complex and High 5 Lanes & Games (TBK Bank also presented the Chamber’s Annual Celebration)
• Volunteer of the Year: Mark Carlson, business development director for Blaze Restoration