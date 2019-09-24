EAST MOLINE — Some major events are coming to The Rust Belt in November, including the venue debut of two Q-C natives and a new craft beer festival.
The Cerny Brothers — Sherrard natives Bob and Scott, who live and make music in Nashville — will perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 2, at The Rust Belt, 533 12th Ave., after opening a few dates for Justin Townes Earle in St. Paul, Minn., Milwaukee and Chicago.
With their latest heartland rock record, “Looking For the Good Land,” the Cerny Brothers' music ”takes on an epic edge, expanding far beyond the folksy, acoustic-based sound of their earlier albums to embrace the storytelling, supersized hooks and cinematic punch of American rock,” according to the boys' biography.
“Traveling from town to town also opened the brothers' eyes to the diversity of U.S. society. They made friends in liberal cities, conservative towns and everywhere in between,” the bio says. “Along the way, Scott and Bob took note not only of the things that make each American unique, but the connections that pull us together, too. They realized that regardless of an individual's past, everyone seemed to have one thing in common: they were searching for their own peace of mind.”
Alternative rock band Jimmy Eat World will play Rust Belt at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8. Their hits include “The Middle” (2002) and “Pain” (2004), and will release their 10th studio album, “Surviving,” on Oct. 18 on RCA Records. “Surviving” is the band’s most personal, ambitious album to date, according to a band release. Frontman Jim Adkins said, “ 'Surviving' explores some of the different kinds of weights my ego tells me I have to carry, what I see people around me choosing to carry and what I have found to be the truth when I choose to let go.”
On Nov. 30, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., The Rust Belt will host its inaugural Frogtown Craft Beer Festival. Over 35 of the best craft breweries in the Midwest and beyond will serve up over 100 styles of beer, mead and cider. There will also be food truck selections, live music and games. Admission to the fest is $25, available at eventbrite.com.
Tickets for Jimmy Eat World are $30 and go on sale Sept. 27, and admission to the Cerny Brothers is $15. For more information, visit https://therustbeltqc.com.