Celebrate Valentine's Day with these heart-shaped treats in the Quad-Cities

Valentine’s Day is Friday, which means it’s time for treats! Are you tired of the typical red velvet, heart-shaped boxes of chocolate? You’re in luck! From savory to sweet, there are several festive yet unique options you can snag locally to help you celebrate.

Heart-shaped sweets

Macarons, and tarts, and brownies — oh my! The folks at Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie are barreling toward Valentine’s Day in a heart-shaped train with a seemingly endless list of Valentine treats.

“We create these items because we always try to keep our menu seasonal at Oh So Sweet,” said owner Tiphanie Cannon.

Among the Davenport bakery's goodies are heart-shaped decorated sugar cookies, heart-shaped French macarons, heart-shaped tarts that are similar to Pop-Tarts, heart-shaped brownies and heart-shaped soft, frosted, cherry-almond cookies, ranging in price from $2.50 to $4.

“I enjoy making these items because I love to celebrate love, and honestly, because I love all this pink and red,” Cannon said. “It’s super fun to play with the designs.”