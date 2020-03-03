Captain's Table in Moline plans to reopen in June

Fire consumed the Captain's Table, and the replacement process took much longer than Egger imagined.

"We ended up having to build several feet above grade because of flooding," he said. "Last year's flood took out the boat docks, so we had to replace those.

"The city has been great to work with. They own the building, the property and the marina. The docks are ours, and we lease the restaurant and marina. After the fire, we paid them out the insurance money, which was just north of $1 million."

Keeping the restaurant clear of flooding drove up costs, and designs changed. In the end, the city will have a restaurant that is similar in size to the original. This time, though, it is laid out differently and will be fully handicap-accessible, said Moline Building Official Joe Kuhlenbeck.

"We had to elevate to get it out of the floodplain," he said. "We're looking at the end of May for completion of construction. They then will have to move in the restaurant furniture and equipment."