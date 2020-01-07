Cannabis vote next meeting in Silvis

SILVIS — It was a quick Silvis City Council meeting Tuesday night at Silvis City Hall. The meeting was easily over in less than a half hour.

An ordinance establishing a 3% sales tax on the retail side of cannabis within the city limits of Silvis took another step closer to becoming reality with its second reading, setting up its final vote and likely approval at the Jan. 21 city council meeting.

A motion to adopt Ordinance 2020-02, approving and authorizing the execution of an amendment to the TIF (Tax Increment Financing) Redevelopment Agreement by and between the city of Silvis and J&K Housing Inc. was adopted by the council, by an 8-0 vote.

Essentially, it adds Centennial Contractors of the Quad Cities Inc., to a list of developers that already included J&K Housing Inc. and J&K Rental. All three will receive reimbursements on the project of Park Place Villas located on the north side of Avenue of the Cities and 13th Street. “That way Centennial Contractors can share in the TIF,” explained City Clerk Jim Nelson.

The latter essentially a procedural move, was adopted by an 8-0 vote.

Mayor Matt Carter said he expects things to get a bit busier in the months ahead.

