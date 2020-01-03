Canadian-Pacific train derailment stuns LeClaire residents, visitors

Emergency crews responded to a Canadian Pacific Rail train derailment near the Buffalo Bill Museum in downtown LeClaire Friday, January 3, 2020 at about 11 a.m. A chemical leak was initially discovered and is being mitigated by HAZMAT teams on site, but officials said the leakage would not harm the Mississippi River. "There was a substance leaking from one of the tankers," LeClaire Assistant Fire Chief Kent Amerine said at the scene. Amerine added that as of 12:45 p.m. his crews had not found any structural damage to the buildings on both sides of the rail line. He did confirm a number of vehicles — mostly parked in a lot in front of the Buffalo Bill Museum — were damaged during the derailment.
Tonya and Mike Schaefer of Guttenberg, Iowa have a drink at the Mississippi River Distilling Company in Le Claire, Iowa after a train derailment just missed their car Friday, January 3, 2020 at about 11 a.m. LeClaire Assistant Fire Chief Kent Amerine said that as of 12:45 p.m. his crews had not found any structural damage to the buildings on both sides of the rail line. He did confirm a number of vehicles - mostly parked in a lot in front of the Buffalo Bill Museum - were damaged during the derailment.
Emergency crews responded to a Canadian Pacific Rail train derailment near the Buffalo Bill Museum in downtown LeClaire Friday, January 3, 2020 at about 11 a.m. A chemical leak was initially discovered and is being mitigated by HAZMAT teams on site. "There was a substance leaking from one of the tankers," LeClaire Assistant Fire Chief Kent Amerine said at the scene. Amerine added that as of 12:45 p.m. his crews had not found any structural damage to the buildings on both sides of the rail line. He did confirm a number of vehicles - mostly parked in a lot in front of the Buffalo Bill Museum - were damaged during the derailment.
Emergency crews responded to a Canadian Pacific Rail train derailment near the Buffalo Bill Museum in downtown LeClaire Friday, January 3, 2020 at about 11 a.m. A chemical leak was initially discovered and is being mitigated by HAZMAT teams on site. "There was a substance leaking from one of the tankers," LeClaire Assistant Fire Chief Kent Amerine said at the scene. Amerine added that as of 12:45 p.m. his crews had not found any structural damage to the buildings on both sides of the rail line. He did confirm a number of vehicles - mostly parked in a lot in front of the Buffalo Bill Museum - were damaged during the derailment.
Emergency crews responded to a Canadian Pacific Rail train derailment near the Buffalo Bill Museum in downtown LeClaire Friday, January 3, 2020 at about 11 a.m. A chemical leak was initially discovered and is being mitigated by HAZMAT teams on site. "There was a substance leaking from one of the tankers," LeClaire Assistant Fire Chief Kent Amerine said at the scene. Amerine added that as of 12:45 p.m. his crews had not found any structural damage to the buildings on both sides of the rail line. He did confirm a number of vehicles - mostly parked in a lot in front of the Buffalo Bill Museum - were damaged during the derailment.
Emergency crews responded to a Canadian Pacific Rail train derailment near the Buffalo Bill Museum in downtown LeClaire Friday, January 3, 2020 at about 11 a.m. A chemical leak was initially discovered and is being mitigated by HAZMAT teams on site. "There was a substance leaking from one of the tankers," LeClaire Assistant Fire Chief Kent Amerine said at the scene. Amerine added that as of 12:45 p.m. his crews had not found any structural damage to the buildings on both sides of the rail line. He did confirm a number of vehicles - mostly parked in a lot in front of the Buffalo Bill Museum - were damaged during the derailment.
Emergency crews responded to a Canadian Pacific Rail train derailment near the Buffalo Bill Museum in downtown LeClaire Friday, January 3, 2020 at about 11 a.m. A chemical leak was initially discovered and is being mitigated by HAZMAT teams on site. "There was a substance leaking from one of the tankers," LeClaire Assistant Fire Chief Kent Amerine said at the scene. Amerine added that as of 12:45 p.m. his crews had not found any structural damage to the buildings on both sides of the rail line. He did confirm a number of vehicles - mostly parked in a lot in front of the Buffalo Bill Museum - were damaged during the derailment.
Emergency crews responded to a Canadian Pacific Rail train derailment near the Buffalo Bill Museum in downtown LeClaire Friday, January 3, 2020 at about 11 a.m. A chemical leak was initially discovered and is being mitigated by HAZMAT teams on site. "There was a substance leaking from one of the tankers," LeClaire Assistant Fire Chief Kent Amerine said at the scene. Amerine added that as of 12:45 p.m. his crews had not found any structural damage to the buildings on both sides of the rail line. He did confirm a number of vehicles - mostly parked in a lot in front of the Buffalo Bill Museum - were damaged during the derailment.
Tonya Schaefer of Guttenberg, Iowa shows the 'Lucky Penny' she was given by the Manager at the American Pickers store in Le Claire, Iowa just before a train derailment that just missed their car Friday, January 3, 2020 at about 11 a.m.
Emergency crews responded to a Canadian Pacific Rail train derailment near the Buffalo Bill Museum in downtown LeClaire Friday, January 3, 2020 at about 11 a.m. A chemical leak was initially discovered and is being mitigated by HAZMAT teams on site. "There was a substance leaking from one of the tankers," LeClaire Assistant Fire Chief Kent Amerine said at the scene. Amerine added that as of 12:45 p.m. his crews had not found any structural damage to the buildings on both sides of the rail line. He did confirm a number of vehicles - mostly parked in a lot in front of the Buffalo Bill Museum - were damaged during the derailment.
Emergency crews responded to a Canadian Pacific Rail train derailment near the Buffalo Bill Museum in downtown LeClaire Friday, January 3, 2020 at about 11 a.m. A chemical leak was initially discovered and is being mitigated by HAZMAT teams on site. "There was a substance leaking from one of the tankers," LeClaire Assistant Fire Chief Kent Amerine said at the scene. Amerine added that as of 12:45 p.m. his crews had not found any structural damage to the buildings on both sides of the rail line. He did confirm a number of vehicles - mostly parked in a lot in front of the Buffalo Bill Museum - were damaged during the derailment.
Emergency crews responded to a Canadian Pacific Rail train derailment near the Buffalo Bill Museum in downtown LeClaire Friday, January 3, 2020 at about 11 a.m. A chemical leak was initially discovered and is being mitigated by HAZMAT teams on site. "There was a substance leaking from one of the tankers," LeClaire Assistant Fire Chief Kent Amerine said at the scene. Amerine added that as of 12:45 p.m. his crews had not found any structural damage to the buildings on both sides of the rail line. He did confirm a number of vehicles - mostly parked in a lot in front of the Buffalo Bill Museum - were damaged during the derailment.
Emergency crews responded to a Canadian Pacific Rail train derailment near the Buffalo Bill Museum in downtown LeClaire Friday, January 3, 2020 at about 11 a.m. A chemical leak was initially discovered and is being mitigated by HAZMAT teams on site. "There was a substance leaking from one of the tankers," LeClaire Assistant Fire Chief Kent Amerine said at the scene. Amerine added that as of 12:45 p.m. his crews had not found any structural damage to the buildings on both sides of the rail line. He did confirm a number of vehicles - mostly parked in a lot in front of the Buffalo Bill Museum - were damaged during the derailment.
Emergency crews responded to a Canadian Pacific Rail train derailment near the Buffalo Bill Museum in downtown LeClaire Friday, January 3, 2020 at about 11 a.m. A chemical leak was initially discovered and is being mitigated by HAZMAT teams on site. "There was a substance leaking from one of the tankers," LeClaire Assistant Fire Chief Kent Amerine said at the scene. Amerine added that as of 12:45 p.m. his crews had not found any structural damage to the buildings on both sides of the rail line. He did confirm a number of vehicles - mostly parked in a lot in front of the Buffalo Bill Museum - were damaged during the derailment.
Tonya and Mike Shaefer each ordered a drink before noon Friday.
She opted for a Bloody Mary with a stick full of olives. He choose one of the many distinctive beers inside LeClaire's Mississippi River Distilling Company & Cody Road Cocktail House. After all, they were survivors. Of sorts.
Just before 11 a.m. a Canadian Pacific train traveling south through LeClaire derailed.
According to the Scott County Emergency Management Agency and LeClaire Assistant Fire Chief Kent Amerine, a chemical leak was discovered in the wreckage of several tankers and mitigated by HAZMAT teams on site.
There were no injuries or fatalities as a result of the incident and no threat to the public, the EMA said in a news release. Liquid was running from a tank, but it has not and won't harm the river, and Scott County and Canadian Pacific will continue to update the status of the derailment over the weekend, the release said.
"I think we might be lucky to be alive," Tonya Schaefer said. "That sounds dramatic, but I'm not kidding.
"Let me start from the beginning."
According to Tonya Schaefer, she and her husband left their home in Guttenburg, Iowa, early Thursday and pulled into LeClaire intent on seeing Antique Archeology. The store is featured on the "American Pickers" History Channel show, and owned by the show's star, Mike Wolfe.