Canadian-Pacific train derailment stuns LeClaire residents, visitors

Mary Anna Parris, who works in the Cody Road shop called Razzleberries, said she did hear something strange just before 11 a.m. after she noticed the passing train was "moving really fast."

"It always goes fast through town — too fast, really," Parris said. "The train is always noisy. But then I did hear a bigger noise and I can't really describe what that noise was.

"It was just this loud sound. So I walked out on to our balcony and I thought there was some kind of fog. It looked like fog. And I called out to another person standing on their balcony and they said 'It's dust' and they pointed down. That's when I saw the wreck."

Sharon Virtue works in the Cody Road store called Bela. Like Parris, she thought Friday's train was "going through town really fast."

"Then there was a lot of noise," Virtue said. "I can't even describe the noise because I'd never heard it before.

"After the noise, there was dust. That's all I saw until I walked out on the balcony and saw the train. Everybody was out on the balconies and fire escapes looking down at all these train cars just scattered off the tracks."

Mike and Tonya Schaefer decided to find a safe place. And a drink.