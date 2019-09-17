DAVENPORT – Canadian artist Mia Feuer explores environmental degradation in a new exhibit at the fourth-floor gallery of the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St.
"Mia Feuer: Totems of the Anthropocene" opens to the public Saturday, and the artist -- a native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, and assistant professor in sculpture at California College of the Arts -- will speak about it in a free talk Thursday at 6:30 p.m. That's preceded by a happy hour and cash bar.
The exhibit envisions what the environment might become after prolonged exposure to petroleum. From the packaging of the foods we eat to our daily commute, "petroleum is a pervasive presence in our lives and the landscape in which we live," according to a museum release.
"Feuer’s work delves into the consequences of mining petroleum from an environmental, social and political perspective," the release said. The exhibit includes several site-specific installations that question our exploitation of the environment, including a synthetic ice rink on which one visitor at a time may skate under a vortex of ravens and uprooted trees.
The ravens and trees refer to environmental realities facing the Alberta tar sands and the decline of winter pond skating in Feuer’s native Canada, the release said.
The ponds on which many Canadians first learn to skate are disappearing as global temperatures continue to rise. The sensation of skating in this desolate landscape hints at the desolate future we may be facing, according to the release.
The sculptures at the Figge are made from petroleum byproducts including polyurethane foam, resins and adhesive. The exhibit, on view through Dec. 29, is presented in partnership with the Center for Polar Studies at Augustana College and Davenport Parks and Recreation.
On Thursday, Oct. 3, there will be a gallery talk from Grant Deane, an oceanographer who worked to record, isolate and incorporate the sounds of melting ice and calving glaciers in the Mia Feuer exhibit.
On Thursday, Nov. 7, the Figge will host Donald and Theresa Daradar of the Pointeau-Chien Native American tribe of Louisiana, to discuss their tribe’s ongoing efforts to combat the effects of global warming that threaten their tribe’s land. Their work inspired Feuer to create "Mesh," one of her installations.
For more information, visit miafeuer.com or figgeartmuseum.org.