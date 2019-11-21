CAMBRIDGE — Holiday festivities in the village will begin with the community decorating the Christmas tree in College Square Park at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23.
Residents are asked to bring large plastic ornaments and any extra strings of lights they might have.
CHRISTMAS ON THE SQUARE
Most of the Christmas on the Square activities in Cambridge will take place Saturday, Dec. 7.
The Cambridge FFA will sponsor a human foosball tournament in College Square Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day. Winners will donate their winnings to the charity of their choice.
The Cambridge High School music department will host a luncheon and performance from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Community Hall. Proceeds from the luncheon will support the school's music program.
Kids' carnival games, face painting, Christmas tree crafts and a festive sing-along will take place in the fellowship hall at the United Methodist Church starting at 1 p.m. The sing-along will start at 2 p.m.
The Village Light Church, 114 N. East St., will host a community taco dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Proceeds from the free-will donation meal will support the Cambridge Cares local assistance fund.
Rides on a hayrack pulled by a tractor will be offered from 5 to 7 p.m., starting at the food pantry. There will be caroling on the rides.
The Osco Church will offer light refreshments at the food pantry from 5 to 7 p.m. Toiletry items (toilet paper, paper towels, razors, toothpaste) can be dropped off at the food pantry that night or beforehand at the village office.
Village Light Church will stage a live Nativity scene from 5 to 7 p.m. at College Square Park. Luminarias may be bought and lit at the park in remembrance of loved ones. Proceeds will go to the Cambridge Community and Youth Center.
Santa will arrive at 5:30 p.m. at the toy museum on Center Street downtown, and he will be present until 7 p.m.
The lighting of the community Christmas tree will take place at 5:45 p.m. in College Square Park.
Cambridge FFA will sell live poinsettias and wreaths at the Community Hall from 6 to 9:30 p.m.
Sierra Brown will have a bake sale at the Community Hall from 6 to 9 p.m. or until sold out. Proceeds will go to the Hand to Hold organization for OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois.
“Winter's Little Dancing Wonders” will perform at the Community Hall from 6 to 7 p.m. Students from preschool age to junior high are invited to participate. The dance will be taught from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 7 at Cambridge High School. Entry forms may be picked up at the village office.
Lewis Knudsen will perform at the Community Hall from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. There will be an ugly sweater contest during intermission of the Lewis Knudsen performance.
The Joe Stamm Acoustic Trio and a second ugly sweater contest will be held at the Combine Bar and Grill from 9 p.m. to midnight.
The Baptist Church will continue the festivities on Sunday, Dec. 8, with a dinner starting at 5 p.m. and Grace Notes choir concert starting at 7 p.m.