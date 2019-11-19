WHAT WE KNOW: Cambridge's property tax rate was flat for two years and actually went down last year.
WHAT'S NEW: Village trustees at Monday's committee of the whole meeting gave preliminary approval to a tentative tax levy of $213,156, up from $203,713 last year. The total tax levy would be at the 2013 level, according to Steve Brown, village administrator.
The tax rate would go from $1.1142 to $1.1658, meaning the owner of a home with a market value of $100,000 with no other exemptions would see the village portion of his taxes rise by $17.20 from $371.39 to $388.59.
Mayor Jason Gustafson noted the village has gone three years without an increase. "It would probably be prudent to do something this year," he said.
WHAT'S NEXT: Brown prepared a rough map of Cambridge showing necessary setback for any cannabis business since such businesses must be at least 1,000 feet away from any park, day-care center or school. He told trustees at Monday's meeting that out of the whole town, only a few blocks of the industrial park would qualify, and termed it "tacky" to put a cannabis business behind Braveheart Child Advocacy Center in the industrial park.
"A lot of the other towns are running into the same issue," he said. "I don't see anywhere that it could go in town."
Trustee Karen Brandau said it was expensive to locate a dispensary and expressed doubt that anyone would make enough money in Cambridge to make it worth their while. "I don't know that it's something we're looking to pursue," said Gustafson. "I don't know that we care to have it anyway."
Brown said he had both the tax structure ordinance and the "opt-out" ordinance from Bi-State, and could proceed with the latter if that was the trustees' desire. "If that's what everybody wants we can move forward with that ordinance," he said.
No final action was taken. Brown also said it's legal for the village to continue to have a zero-tolerance policy for cannabis use among employees.