Cambridge teen founded ministry to help others

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brown chooses a focus for the annual visit to the hospital.

“We have done books, blankets and toys," she said. "After all of the gifts are made or purchased, I take them to my church, where our pastor and our entire congregation gather at the altar and pray for the children who will be receiving the gifts. We pray for healing, joy and purpose.

“This is our opportunity to share love with some of the strongest children I have ever met,” she said.

A Hand to Hold volunteers are allowed to personally deliver the toys to the children, and to visit with them and their families for a short time.

“The feeling I get in caring for others is why I continue to serve,” Brown said. “I know I am capable of using my talents to benefit others. All it takes is a little dedication and passion to make it happen.”

When she gets people involved in a cause greater than themselves, Brown said she feels she is doing what really matters in life.