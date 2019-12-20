Cambridge teen founded ministry to help others

CAMBRIDGE — Sierra Brown extends a hand to those in need.
The young Cambridge woman, now a sophomore at Illinois State University in Normal, founded A Hand to Hold ministry when she was 16 years old.
"I have always had a passion for helping others, volunteering and being an active role in my community,” she said.
Her mission began at her home church, Cambridge United Methodist. Brown began by inviting a few close friends to brainstorm with her about what to call the organization.
“We talked about how the title should be something that makes everyone feel welcome." she said. "I did not want it to be limited to a single category because my vision for this mission was to use it as a platform to get people of all ages involved in selfless acts of kindness, and volunteering for a plethora of causes.”
Thus, A Hand to Hold was born. Brown said she believes the name reflects the idea that her group will be there to lend a hand to those in need.
Since it began, A Hand to Hold volunteers have taught dance lessons; collected coats, blankets and winter clothing; collected funds for a homeless shelter; performed music at a hospice center; raised awareness for suicide prevention; hosted a city-wide yard cleanup day; and more.
Brown also has raised funds, collected toys and made blankets, and then taken the gifts to the Children’s Hospital of Illinois in Peoria.
Brown chooses a focus for the annual visit to the hospital.
“We have done books, blankets and toys," she said. "After all of the gifts are made or purchased, I take them to my church, where our pastor and our entire congregation gather at the altar and pray for the children who will be receiving the gifts. We pray for healing, joy and purpose.
“This is our opportunity to share love with some of the strongest children I have ever met,” she said.
A Hand to Hold volunteers are allowed to personally deliver the toys to the children, and to visit with them and their families for a short time.
“The feeling I get in caring for others is why I continue to serve,” Brown said. “I know I am capable of using my talents to benefit others. All it takes is a little dedication and passion to make it happen.”
When she gets people involved in a cause greater than themselves, Brown said she feels she is doing what really matters in life.
“My hope is that the opportunities A Hand to Hold provides give people the ability to step back and realize how fortunate we are, and how precious and valuable life truly is,” she said. “We are given one life and can live it however we like. I want A Hand to Hold to give people a reason to smile and to lend a hand as a community. My hope is that A Hand to Hold will inspire individuals to find their own purpose in life and do what makes them happy.”
In June, Brown was crowned 2019 Miss Henry County Fair queen. Accompanying her on her visit this year to the Children’s Hospital were Kelli Patton, pageant director; Londen Fulks, Junior Miss Henry County Fair queen; and her dad, Steve Brown.
For more information or to donate to A Hand to Hold, contact Brown at ahandtohold16@gmail.com. More information also is available at A Hand to Hold's Facebook page and on Instagram.