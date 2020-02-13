Calling all ice cream lovers: Enter for your chance to create a flavor of Whitey's Ice Cream

Whitey's has hosted flavor contests in the past, but it has been about 10 years, Tunburg said. And, "this is the first time we are involving our fans on social media in the final decision," she said.

Tunburg says the folks at Whitey's are not necessarily looking for anything specific in a potential flavor profile, "but it is always good to remember that you don’t want to load up your entry with too many things. There still needs to be room for ice cream in the flavor."

In addition, the flavor must not be so outlandish that no one would order it. It will "have to be something we think a lot of customers would love and come back to order again," she said.

Some 1,500 people have entered the contest so far, Tunburg said, and a lot of people have suggested flavors on Facebook and Instagram. "If you want your entry to count, be sure to submit it on our website," she said, not on social media.

"We love hearing what customers are passionate about and getting everyone involved in the process," Tunburg said. "We are really looking forward to picking our final two and having the final voting be on Facebook to get our fans involved."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.