The Project of the Quad Cities will be moving into a new space along John Deere Road in Moline this November.

It will be located at 4101 John Deere Road, near Pancheros Mexican Grill at the intersection of 41st Street and John Deere Road. The Project of the Quad Cities is now located at 1701 River Drive Suite 110 in downtown Moline.

In the announcement, officials said the decision comes as their services have grown rapidly over the past five years.

The Project of the Quad Cities has been offering healthcare services to people living with HIV/AIDS since 1986. The Project offers:

STD/HIV testing with same-day results

Behavioral health

Case management and supportive services for people living with HIV

PrEP/PEP to prevent HIV transmission

Support services and treatment for Hepatitis C

LGBTQ+ health care including primary care and gender-affirming hormone therapy

Harm reduction

"The project must do what's necessary to care for out community," Caitlin Wells, TPQC CEO, said. "This move enables us to better serve people living with HIV while supporting our growth in behavorial health and LGBTQ+ care.

The new building, Wells said, features four exam rooms, five behavioral health offices, two large group meeting rooms, and space for an adjoining pharmacy. The building was previously occupied by John Deere Medical Group.

The Project plans to reopen by this November.