A Cedar Rapids-based solar company is set to expand in the Quad-Cities.

Van Meter Inc. is opening a new solar distribution center in Milan. The 25,000-square-foot facility is dedicated solely to housing solar inventory, according to a news release. Solar power has become the fastest growing electricity source in the US, accounting for 54% of generation projects in 2023, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association.

Meter’s Vice President of Energy, Chad Wiltz, said the new Milan facility is an opportunity to meet growing demand and continue to pave the way as a solar industry leader. The Milan facility will be a warehouse stocked with all the equipment technicians need to install solar arrays.

“As the region’s premier solar distributor, we are deeply committed to growing solar as an energy source in the Midwest. This is a long-term investment to grow with our customers and be able to address their needs, wherever their projects and their businesses are located,” he said.

Currently, the company has facilities in both Davenport and Muscatine. Wiltz said Van Meter has served Illinois customers for the last several years and has, "grown to the point where we were either going to have to make an investment in existing facilities" or investment in a new facility.

With local demand growing, Milan was the perfect location to serve both Illinois and Iowa, he said. Solar power is growing in popularity specifically in central Illinois. Going into the new year, Wiltz expects to see an increase in customers due to the incentives offered by the state.

According to the Illinois Renewable Portfolio Standard, 25% of overall electric sales will need to be generated by renewable sources by 2025, with wind energy accounting for 75% of that and solar for 6%. In the next five years, the amount of solar capacity installed in Illinois is expected to grow by more than 1,700%.

"Van Meter is well-positioned to serve continually growing markets with our people, trucks, equipment, robust inventory and full range of solar solutions,” Wiltz said.

Solar jobs in the U.S. have increased 167% over the last decade, according to a news release. The Milan facility gives Van Meter more flexibility to support those jobs with increased inventory and services like design support, value-engineering, order staging and piggyback trucks to make managing project needs, timelines and deliveries easier, Wiltz said.

How off-grid solar could fill energy access gaps around the world How off-grid solar could fill energy access gaps around the world What is off-grid solar? A key component to U.N. Sustainable Development Goals The off-grid solar industry is multi-layered and fast-growing Investments in related technology and companies continue to increase year-over-year Increases in global access to electricity have begun to slow, despite keeping pace with population growth Coupled with emerging water and cooling tech, off-grid solar can power essential activities Many climate-vulnerable populations can gain access to clean electricity through it The adaptability of off-grid solar makes it usable in urban and weak-grid markets Recognition of its potential impact has spurred governments to embrace public funding Personal off-grid and grid-tied solar can help in all energy markets