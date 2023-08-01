The newest business in Silvis is open and ready for customers.

Rock River Coins and Jewelry is the newest venture of Rich and Brenda Holman. Rich spent 22 years as a sergeant with the East Moline Police Department and his wife as a physical therapy assistant until they both retired and moved on to a joint venture as real estate agents with Ruhl&Ruhl Realtors.

Located at 89 9th Street in Silvis, the shop officially opened July 10. Holman grew up in sales, as his parents Rick and Kay, owned Holman's Pawn Shop.

"They started it when I was six years old and retired in about 2000," he said.

The Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for the new store Tuesday morning. During the ceremony, Holman said he's always had an interest in coins and kept up with them during his time as a police officer.

"Throughout that time I had always dabbled in coins, buying, selling collecting — and gold and silver jewelry. I'm an auctioneer, as well as my dad. I followed in those footsteps," he said. "I've always had a desire to open a coin shop and jewelry store and the timing was perfect here."

The building was up for sale at the beginning of the year and Holman purchased it the same day, he said. In addition to selling coins in the store, they are available online as well. For those who are not interested in purchasing, Holman buys scrap and broken jewelry.

"With gold and silver prices where they're at right now, it's time that if you have broken jewelry that you don't wear or something you want to exchange, bring it in," he said. "We also trade and have a good supply of jewelry here."

Having a business of his own and being part of the community is an experience he is proud of and looking forward to, he said.

"It's a proud moment for us. We want to be an honest business, upstanding and part of the community," he said. "We want to be part of the whole Quad-City area."