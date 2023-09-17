Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: Price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Alvarez, Molly B., Rock Island, to Healy, Bill, Rock Island; 10600 70th St. W. and 10922 70th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $550,000.

Valle-Riestra, Christopher Ben and Gretchen, Portland, Ore., to Martel, Joshua, Carbon Cliff; 319 Cliff Drive, Carbon Cliff; $137,000.

Sapthavee, La-Orpan, Moline, to Nafe, Ahmad, Moline; 3502 12th St. Ct., Moline; $688,000.

Jackson, Sarah L., Moline, to Synch, Sarah L., Moline; 929 24th St., Moline; $190,000.

Gennison, Nancy E., Moline, to Almanza, Paola, Rock Island; 2917 28th Ave., Rock Island; $110,000.

Vibrant Credit Union, Moline, to Vibrant Property Management, Moline; 1025 Harvester Way, East Moline, office; $1,331,083.

Thieme, Tiffany M., Rock Island, to Morton, Cheyenne, Rock Island; 2112 35th St., Unit 8, Rock Island; $117,000.

Cook, Wayne and Jennifer, Rock Island, to Crowder, Nathan, and Andress, Keara, Rock Island; 9424 13 1/2 St., Rock Island; $169,250.

B&L Development at The Quarter, East Moline, to Hahn, Fred and Nancy, East Moline; 147 Kinsley Ct., East Moline; $230,000.

Ford, Joshua T., Glendale, Calif., to Hueting, Scott G., Rock Island; 3122 34th St., Rock Island; $220,000.

Griffin, Mark D., trust, Blue Grass, to Parr Instrument Company, Moline; 245 53rd St., Moline; $100,000.

Bayne, Philip R.; Bayne, Tracy D.; Bayne, Mitchell R., and Bayne, Stephen R., Taylor Ridge, to Sprott, Brian K. and Melinda G., Taylor Ridge; vacant land, Taylor Ridge; $728,000.

Doxsee, John and Renee, Silvis, to Doxsee, Derrick and Blaire, Moline; 4310 36th Ave., Moline; $200,000.

Raymond, Ronald and Marilyn, Rock Island, to Minyard, John R., Milan; 943 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $34,000.

Vyncke Family, LLC Series 5, Moline, to Fiadogbe, Kodjo, Moline; 5220 14th Ave. Ct., Moline; $198,000.

Atherton, Robert E. and Becky J., Silvis, to Ritchie, James and Cristy, Hampton; 214 8th Ave., Hampton; $330,000.

Klingborg, Robert W. and Anne K., Moline, to Musgrove, Mitch, Moline; 966 40th St., Moline; $119,000.

City of Rock Island, Rock Island, to Crouch, Christina K. and Giovanni, Rock Island; 1423 6th St., Rock Island, land/lot only; $421.25.

Glaub, Christopher, East Moline, to Valle, Nora and Joel, East Moline; 4324 10th St., East Moline; $119,000.

Lawrence, Naomi JK and Elmer E., trust, Port Byron, to Hein, Acott, Taylor Ridge; 9429 84th St. Ct. W., Taylor Ridge; $390,000.

VanKlavern, Bonnie, estate, Moline, to Padilla, Anthony and Ashley, Moline; 4637 5th Ave., Moline; $196,000.

Marshall, James and Marilyn, East Moline, to Lackey, Lakesha, Silvis; 265 6th St., Silvis; $170,000.

First Financial Group, Bettendorf, to Fink, Marilee M., Rock Island; 949 34th Ave., Rock Island; $60,499.

Watson, Alexis, and Johnson, Doris, Rock Island, to Bear, Linda, Rock Island; 3403 14th Ave., Rock Island; $90,000.

Goldmark Property Holdings, Washington, D.C., to SDC Properties IL, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; 955 24th Ave., Rock Island; $61,000.

Cantrell, Florence A., trust, East Moline, to Gaskins, Zach, Carbon Cliff; 312 Denhardt Ave., Carbon Cliff; $100,000.

Enburg, Robin, Maplewood, Mo., to McCombs, Timothy, Moline; 520 17th Ave., Moline; $120,000.

Mortenson, Andrea M., Andalusia, to Crumpton, Davonta, Moline; 223 7th St., Moline; $163,000.

E2F Homes, Rye Brook, N.Y., to Cruz, Raul Ramirez, Moline; 2940 11th Ave., Moline; $84,000.

Henneman, Patricia and John, trust, Hilldale, to Dothard, Paris, Rock Island; 4416 39th Ave., Rock Island; $320,000.

Bruce, Randy, East Moline, to Element Investment Group, Walcott; 706 Hillcrest Rd., Milan; $18,000.

Bozdech, George W., Knoxville, Tenn., to Petersen, Toby Lee, East Moline; 2405 Twin Oaks Ct., East Moline; $250,000.

Fulscher, Thomas J., LeGrange Park, Ill., to Cushman, Charles C., Hampton; 701 State Ave., Hampton; $115,000.

Koberg, Stacey L. and Kirk A., Walcott, to Foster, Doug, Moline; 2919 4th St., Moline; $150,000.

Stolbom, Eugene A. and Kathleen, Silvis, to Elliott, Andrea, Silvis; 1123 15th St., Silvis; $225,500.

Miller, Fred and Linda, Davenport, to Landeros & Sons Construction, Moline; 1330 5th Ave., Moline, storage building; $30,000.

Blum, Carl and Deborah, Bettendorf, to O'Connor, Constance, Moline; 2999 3rd St., Unit 101, Moline; $169,900.

Rhino Holdings Moline, Henderson, N.V., to Freight JL Group, Petaluma, Calif.; 4401 27th St., Moline, retail shopping center; $4,320,000.

Martel, Mary, estate, East Moline, to Kopatich, Allison, Silvis; 1322 11th St., Silvis; $126,000.

Herath, William A., Jr., trust, Wentzville, Mo., to Bluesky Properties Unlimited, Moline; 456 & 464 17th Ave., East Moline, office building; $130,000.

Krone, Francis J., and Sharon A., Bettendorf, to Rodriguez, Jennifer Ohman, Rock Island; 2225 31st Ave., Rock Island; $300,000.

BE2, Inc., Milan, to Svec, Anna and Sean, Milan; 221 E. 3rd St., Milan; $130,000.

ELG Properties, Bettendorf, to WFI Commercial, Milan; 608 35th Ave., Moline, office building; $200,000.

Edwards, Robert L., Silvis, to Gomez, Genaro, East Moline; 718 15th Ave., East Moline, salon/tanning building; $120,000.

Swanson, Travis J. and Abigail, Cambridge, to Greko, Dylan T., Rock Island; 3219 25th St., Rock Island; $102,900.

Dumke Holdings Rock Island, and Rogue Equities, Oshkosh, Wis., to Export Packaging Co., Moline; 7800 14th St. W., Rock Island, warehouse; $5,100,000.

Porter Development, Bettendorf, to Silverthorne Development, Sycamore, Ill., vacant land, Silvis; $192,000.

Afferica, Judith, Moline, to Black Knight Acquistions, Bettendorf; 3301 15th St. A, Moline; $125,000.

Patz, Thomas L., Port Byron, to Berryman, Emmanuel, Moline; 4806 11th Ave. A., Moline; $10,000.

Laermans, John E., estate, Port Byron, to Bowman, Reece James and Areli, Silvis; 222 6th St., Silvis; $35,000.

Oney, Evelyn A., Geneseo, to Myers, Betsy E., Hillsdale; 400 Main St., Hillsdale; $85,000.

Wells, Jacqueline T., Silvis, to Seif, David, Coal Valley; 1811 1st St., Coal Valley; $116,000.

Rosenberger, John and Emily, Chatham, Ill., to Illoussamen, Mohammed, Moline; 4815 44th Ave., Moline; $148,000.

Cason, Tina M., Port Byron, to Nelson, Tony and Kimberly, Moline; 1181 34th St., Moline; $139,900.

Morrell, Jenna A., Lakemoor, Ill., to Nyquist, Kenneth, Port Byron; 402 Oak Blvd, Port Byron; $265,900.

White, David and Victoria, and White, Tyler, Bettendorf, to Hilburn, Kaylee M. and Garrett D., Hillsdale; 436 Docia St., Hillsdale; $117,500.

Toland III, Robert and Courtney, Benson, N.C., to Manci, Mansour Ahmad, Cordova; 22800 178th Ave. N., Cordova; $296,500.

Menting, Michael, and Rivelli, Candace Kaye, trust, Moline, to Booth, Thomas, Moline; 538 25th Ave. and 2505 7th St., Moline; $298,000.

Allison, Matthew R., Rapids City, to Legs QC Properties, Milan; 1.45-acre land, Milan; $30,000.

Vaughn, Judy L., Carbon Cliff, Ill., to Gibson, John C. and Shelley S., Port Byron; 5403 Pollentier Lane, East Moline; $60,000.

Wilhelm, Matthew, Rock Island, to Beemblossom, Darlene D, trust, Milan; vacant land, Milan; $7,000.

Block, Joan E., Central City, Iowa, to Johnson, Lynn M., East Moline; 734 39th Ave., East Moline; $115,000.

Coy, Monte L. and Christiana, Bettendorf, to Fuechsel, Douglas and Heather, Hampton; 16 Lighthouse Lane, Hampton; $287,500.

Prather, Spencer E. and Brandy, Taylor Ridge, to Raya, Jose L. and Rose I., Moline; 1822 38th St., Moline; $179,900.

Black, Lois A., Morrison, Ill., to Taylor, David M., Hillsdale; 440 Docia St., Hillsdale; $84,000.