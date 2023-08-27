Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: Price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Midwest HomeBuyers, Eldridge, to Huff, Joshua, Milan; 1102 E. 3rd St., Milan; $125,000.

Miller, Dannie E. and Katherine I., Rock Island, to Sullivan, Kyle and Chelsey, Reynolds; 601 N. Main St., Reynolds; $220,000.

Sullivan, Chelsey A., Reynolds, to Rowley, Chad and Lisa, East Moline; 450 29th Ave., East Moline; $190,000.

Roots Home Buyers, Rock Island, to Ruiz, Alfredo Jr., East Moline; 4111 4th Ave. B, East Moline; $124,000.

Benson, Daniel and Julia, Colona, to Miller, Joshua A., East Moline; 3423 172nd St., East Moline; $30,000.

Raya, Jose L. and Rose, Moline, to JMR Real Estate, Moline; 1109 14th Ave., Moline; $12,000.

Beechamp, Lawrence E., Moline, to Parr Instrument Company, Moline; 202 43rd St. & 4211 2nd Ave., Moline, industrial building; $255,000.

Rock Island Economic Growth Corporation, Rock Island, to Paetz, Adam E., Rock Island; 110 19th St., Unit 203, Rock Island; $117,400.

Yenney, Andrew R., Bettendorf, to Poel, Michael, Port Byron; 402 Agens St., Port Byron; $251,000.

B&L Develpment at the Quarter, East Moline, to Masterson, Joseph, East Moline; 155 Kinsley Ct., East Moline; $209,900.

Matteson, Lawrence W. and Marilyn W., trust, Davenport, to Dolan, Janice Ann, Moline; 3355 41st St., Moline; $249,000.

Tinney, Thomas G. and Heidi S., Rock Island, to Tinney, Jonathan, Moline; 2419 18th St. B, Moline; $150,000.

Flynn, Brenda Y. and Matthew E, Moline; Brockway, Maribel J. and Stephen W.; Moline; Guzman, Rafael J., Jr., and Guzman, Jaqueline Avitia, Moline, to Nunez-Cruz, Laura, Moline; 438 16th Ave., Moline; $134,000.

Laermans, John E., estate, Port Byron, to Gibson, Steven T., Port Byron; 2120 Lindenwood Ave., East Moline; $85,000.

Hess, Patricia J., estate, Silvis, to Marsengarb, Rudolph, East Moline; 1825 28th Ave., East Moline; $136,000.

Badejo, Adedamola O. and Kathleen, Sunnyvale, Calif., to Creen, Vickie, East Moline; 4715 11th St., East Moline; $125,500.

Rabe, Scott M., and Statz, Kristine C., Raleigh, N.C., to Brumbly, Diana L., Moline; 3312 66th Ave., Moline; $60,000.

Mans, John D. and Tricia A., Moline, to Schrock, Timothy, Moline; 3827 77th St. Ct., Moline; $412,000.

Roberts, Lemuel E. and Diane M., Cordova, to Downey, Jacob L., Cordova; vacant lot, Cordova; $7,500.

Shah, Dipakkumar S., trust, Wesley Chappel, Fla., to Mans, Tricia A., and John D., Moline; 3723 76th St. Ct., Moline; $505,000.

Harper, Chelsey R., Lawton, Okla., to Johnson, Nathaniel Jr., Moline; 845 32nd Ave., Moline; $125,000.

DP Jackson Realty Holdings, Rapids City, Ill., to Johnson, Jerry R. and Peggy E., Moline; 4737 48th St. A, Moline; $170,000.

EBE Investments, Port Byron, to Arvanis, Zachary K., Cordova; 601 3rd Ave. S., Cordova; $125,000.

Wright, Donald E. and LuAnn E., Cambridge, to King, Betty Lou, Port Byron; 917 N. High St., Port Byron; $280,000.

Adams, Suzanne E., Pompano Beach, Fla., to Lempke, Levi and Cassandra, Coal Valley; 405 E. 12th Ave., Coal Valley; $320,000.

Fox, Kyle L. and Dana L., Hillsdale, to Harrington, Brennan P., Hillsdale; 533 Main St., Hillsdale; $64,900.

Hanske, Nicholas Y., Moline, to Hargrove, Kevin Paul, Moline; 5515 31st Ave. Ct., Moline; $185,000.

Calzia, Mark L. and Valeri L., Moline, to Leonart, Mitchell E. and Christy L., for MC Tire & Automotive, Inc., Aledo; 2119 53rd St., Moline, automotive repair building; $500,000.

Loete, Mark Sherman, Chichester, N.Y., to Loete, Steve John, East Moline; 462 41st Ave., East Moline; $45,200.

Loete, Jay Allen, Roanoke, Ill., to Loete, Steven John, East Moline; 462 41st Ave., East Moline; $45,200.

Loete, Michael James, East Moline, to Loete, Steven John, East Moline; 462 41st Ave., East Moline; $45,200.

Porter, Jason and Margaret, Wheaton, Ill., to Simmons, Hugh F. and Janice D., Port Byron; 4701 208th St. Ct. N., Port Byron; $540,000.

Huffman, Jason Robert, Davenport, to Swan, Shelley, Coal Valley; 412 East 19th Ave., Coal Valley; $258,000.

Schomer, Alan J., Geneseo, to Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge; 1135 8th Ave., Silvis; $135,000.

DeLeu, Donald E. and Patricia J., Coal Valley, to Lavine, Joshua David, Rock Island; 1510 33rd St., Rock Island; $69,000.

Thornton, Judy Ann, trust, Silvis, to Johnson, Jill, Hampton; 1007 7th St., Hampton; $203,250.

11T IL, LLC, Omaha, Nebr., to Bowen, Brady, Altadena, Calif.; 1030 21st Ave., Rock Island; $15,500.

Sandoval, Michael A., Silvis, to May, Tommy J., Port Byron; 103 Brakeshoe Ct., Carbon Cliff; $80,000.

Vetter, Thomas G. and Michelle F., The Villages, Fla., to Osburn, Kelly C., Rock Island; 2614 35th St., Rock Island; $240,000.

Elliott, William Ronald, Rock Island, to Mandle, Seth, Rock Island; 2403 32nd St., Rock Island; $152,000.

Hill, Barbara M., Wilmington, N.C., to Erlandson, Robert, and Moffitt, Christine, Moline; 24 Thornwood Ct., Moline; $213,500.

Couchman, Michael D., Clive, Iowa, to Krueger, Alexandria, and Peterson, Jacob, Silvis; 260 8th St., Silvis; $143,000.

Perdue, Vivian and Richard, Moline, to Hallmark, Robert L. and Cindy S., trust, Moline; 7323 35th Ave., Moline; $385,000.

Christy, Eugene E., trust, Bettendorf, to Sweeney, Virginia Ann, Rock Island; 2201 31st Ave., Rock Island; $320,000.

Nguyen, Y. Thanh, Coal Valley, to Woller, Fred, Rock Island; 1441 38th St., Rock Island; $62,500.

City of Silvis, Silvis, to Lopez, Daira Evedith Gonzalez, Silvis; 153 11th St., Silvis; $7,000.

Wilson, Michael J., and Terri M., Milan, to Savestany, Aryana RF, and Miller, Ben J., Milan; 1817 3rd St. W., Milan; $165,000.

Jaeschke Family Trust, Bettendorf, to Freund, Tylor, Rock Island; 820 40th St., Rock Island; $127,400.

QCA Holdings LLC Series 1, Bettendorf, to Nache, Ethan, Moline; 428 43rd St., Moline; $159,900.

Eagle, James B., Rock Island, to Village of Milan, Milan; 701 W. 11th St., Milan; $10,401.

Wunderlich, Clarice J., trust, Rock Island, to Stichnoth, Lisa and James Michael, Rock Island; 3215 36th Ave., Rock Island; $215,000.

First Financial Group, Bettendorf, to Kegate, Joanne K., Cambridge; 2510 12th St., Rock Island; $65,549.

Legate, Joanne K., Cambridge, to Ramirez, Martin, Rock Island; 2510 12th St., Rock Island; $102,000.

Hardacre, Jeffrey and Gundula, Madison, Wis., to Lagzouli, Rachid, Moline; 5014 44th Ave., Ct., Moline; $191,777.

Goodwin, Gerald E. and Freda F., Hampton, to Calderon, Gustavo, East Moline; 164 15th Ave., East Moline; $75,000.

Anderson, Cynthia E., Rock Island, to Fields, Jason, Rock Island; 3804 22nd Ave., Rock Island; $99,500.

Morton Community Bank, Morton, Ill., to Hillsdale Elevator Company, Hillsdale, Ill.; 230 Main, Hillsdale, Ill.; $175,000.

Witte, Joline M.T., Moline, to Scritchfield, Xavier, Moline; 541 28th Ave., Moline; $151,000.

Kauziarich, Stephanie C. and Jakob E., Bettendorf, to Anderson, Lindsey, Rock Island; 1510 35th Ave., Rock Island; $315,000.

Eriandson, Robert, and Moffitt, Christine, Moline, to Thawn, Joseph, and Mawi, Lpau, Moline; 4508 11th Ave. C., Moline; $203,000.

Hannon, Joshua, Champaign, Ill., to DDH Holdings, Port Byron; 1299 48th Ave., Unit 6, East Moline; $60,000.

Biak, Van, and Thuai, Bawi Cin, Muskogee, Okla., to Kipp, Zachary, East Moline; 740 41st Ave., East Moline; $120,000.

Williams, Saverna L. and Jabar A., Stone Mountain, Ga., to Haire, Amanda and Nathan, Moline; 1648 27th Ave., Moline; $285,000.

Leech, Robert and Wanda, Andalusia, to Dutton, Madison, Reynolds; 217 W. Edgington, St., Reynolds; $132,500.

Kulig, Kevin, Rock Island, to Skinner, David and Neva, Moline; 4525 8th Ave., Rock Island, land/lot only; $4,000.

Allison, Nathaniel, Germantown, Ill., to Gianulis, Laura and John, Moline; 2418 13th St., Moline; $300,000.

Nyquist, Judith A., Rock Island, to Kay Bee, LLC, Rock Island; 2011 17th St., Rock Island; $72,000.

Pimentel, Digna R., trust, Bettendorf, to CJM Peters, trust, Milan; 6415 153rd Ave. Ct., Milan, land/lot only; $190,000.