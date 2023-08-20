Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: Price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Knudson, Donna M., estate, Moline, to Koch, Amy S., Moline; 4720 50th Ave., Moline; $113,000.

Reed, Robert G. and Karen F., trust, Noenah, Wis., to Frazier, Thomas and Rachel, Coal Valley; 8229 49th St., Coal Valley; $253,000.

McKinzie, Michele D., Marion, Iowa, to Ball-Trevor, Raymond J. and Michael T., Moline; 414 29th Ave. Drive, Unit 5E, Moline; $135,000.

Ririe, James and Diane Kay, trust, Bettendorf, to Mass, Leslie, East Moline; 4516 9th St. Ct., East Moline; $275,000.

Lidholm, Trent J. and Barbara J., Larsen, Wis., to Correll, Benjamin L., Moline; 1415 11th St. A, Moline; $90,000.

DeJaegher, Daniel, Moline, to Arslonovic, Bahrija, Moline; 3016 3rd St., Moline; $143,000.

Schaecher, Jon S. and Susan K., Milan, to Weimer, Cody, Milan; 8310 Knoxville Road, Milan; $117,500.

Whitmer, Patrick and Angela, East Moline, to Peterson, Amanda J., East Moline; 1940 13th St., East Moline; $68,000.

Moline Community Development Corporation, Moline, to Lannoo, Whitney Ann, Moline; 410 49th St., Moline, land/lot only; $2,000.

Baker, Michele L., Willman, Minn., to Lara, Arturo Lucio, Moline; 1637 25th St., Moline; $150,000.

QCA Holdings LLC Series 1, Bettendorf, to Fernandez, Fernando, Moline; 3206 4th St., Moline; $101,000.

Moyer, Dwight and Melody, Lonoke, Ariz., and Moyer, Anna R., Rogers, Ariz., to Ludwig, Sheril, Milan; 2120 & 2116 127th Ave. W., Milan; $85,000.

Noe, Chelsea N., Bettendorf, to Johnson, Sydney, and Tharp, Dayton, Moline; 1177 25th St., Moline; $110,000.

Brunat, Jodi, Denver, Iowa, to Home-Reed, Camelita, Moline; 1823 16th Ave., Moline; $86,725.

MU & AD, trust, Moline, to Beek Retal, Moline; 4034 7th St., Moline; $75,000.

CLL Rental Real Estate, Rock Island, to Roffman, Margaret A., East Moline; 550 15th Ave., East Moline; $50,000.

Edkin, Lynann K., Centerville, Iowa, to Sours, Cole, Illinois City; 11701 238th St. W., Illinois City; $176,000.

Guerrero, Jose and Elvira, Moline, to Parr Instrument Company, Moline; 5229 4th Ave., Moline, restaurant; $50,800.

Mousa, Saad, Moline, to Parr Instrument Company, Moline; 5121 & 5205 4th Ave., Moline; $150,000.

Jones, Jody K. and Daniel A., East Moline, to BMW Props, Downers Grove, Ill.; 2419 20th Ave., Rock Island; $20,000.

BMW Props, Downers Grove, Ill., to Bermes Properties Incorporated, Davenport; 2419 20th Ave., Rock Island; $55,000.

Jones, Shirley M., Davenport, estate to Beckman, Anthony J., Coal Valley; 123 E. 4th St., Coal Valley; $130,000.

Anthony, Jon and Shelley, Reynolds, to Essex, Megan, Moline; 1508 Maple Lane, Moline; $120,000.

Rubalcava, Teresa and Jesus Jr., East Moline, to Vasquez, Jesus, Moline; 125 3rd St., Silvis; $60,000.

Bailey, Teresa E. T. and Steven M., Blue Grass, to Dozal, Jonathan, East Moline; 3220 2nd St., East Moline; $139,000.

Rennison, Kevin L., estate, Sun Prairie, Wis., to Albrecht, Donald R. and Karen, trust, Taylor Ridge; vacant lot, Taylor Ridge; $33,000.

Cather-King, Carol, East Moline, to Edwards, Robert L., Silvis; 718 15th Ave., East Moline; $55,000.

JJZ Development LLC, Moline, to The Group, LLC, Port Byron; 4610 27th St., Moline, land/lot only; $135,000.

Fell, James, trust, Alpha, to Pfaff-Winters, Jennifer, Rock Island; 2818 39th Ave., Rock Island; $109,000.

Metscaviz, Beerly, Hillsdale, to RKR, LLC, Davenport; 3325 165th St. N., Hillsdale; $110,000.

Mooney, Jane and Steve, Barstow, to Lopez, Montserrat, Rock Island; 2051 30th St., Rock Island; $140,000.

Mills, Margaret Ruth, Corvallis, Ore., to Farrell, Patricia and Michael, Moline; 5327 19th Ave., Moline; $250,000.

Tate, Paula and Joseph, Milan, to Reyes, Adolfo Reyes, East Moline; 318 16th Ave., East Moline; $115,000.

MOJO Associates, Inc., Moline, to Laud, John Jack Emery, trust, Moline, land/lot only; $30,000.

Fulton, Elmer, Moline, to Bluewood Investments, Moline; 1205, 1209 & 1410 43rd Ave., Moline, land/lot only; $15,000.

Roderick, Brian E., Sarasota, Fla., to Thompson, Jennifer and Timothy, Taylor Ridge; 6111 94th Ave. Ct. W., Taylor Ridge; $369,500.

Shumaker, Ronald D., estate, Prairie du Sac, Wis., to Walker Heights, LLC, Bettendorf; 4535 12th Ave., Moline, 4-unit apartment building; $260,000.

Matson, Craig, Rock Island, to Streitmatter, Brandon, Moline; 1935 23rd St. A, Moline; $123,000.

Wedeking, Joseph S. and Lori L., Illinois City, to Wedekind, Seth, Illinois City, vacant land, 64.47-acre farm, Rock Island; $356,200.

Shumaker, Ronald D., Prairie du Sac, Wis., to Knox Capital, Taylor Ridge; 1837 Avenue of the Cities, Moline; $306,000.

Bayne, Philip R.; Bayne, Tracy D.; Bayne, Mitchell R., and Bayne, Stephen R., Taylor Ridge, to Dillender, Stephen M. and Kimberly C., Rock Island; 15-acre vacant land, Taylor Ridge; $172,500.

Smith, David W. and Sharon A., trust, Moline, to Burns, Beverly, East Moline; 120 39th Ave., East Moline; $200,000.

Cavanagh, Kathleen, Bettendorf, to Libowsky, Victoria, and Gioncardi, Port Byron; 9805 239th St. N., Port Byron; $356,000.

Ellis Renovation, Silvis, to Hyde, Oliva M. and Timothy J., Silvis; 436 12th St., Silvis; $138,900.

JICTB Inc., Champaign, Ill., to Wilson, Robert, Rock Island; 912 11th Ave., Rock Island; $14,000.

Landmark Investments, Edina, Minn., to Widger, Nicholas A., East Moline; 2323 8th St., Silvis; $93,000.

B.M. Bagby, Inc., East Moline, to Stolborn, Eugene A. and Kathleen J., Silvis; 2406 13th St., Silvis; $240,000.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, Plano, Texas, to Birmingham, Donald James II, Rock Island; 1320 20th St., Rock Island; $55,500.

McCallum Real Estate, Evanston, Ill., to Posrm Holdings, Davenport; 2930 5th Ave., Rock Island, 20-unit apartment building; $605,000.

Vaneckhoutte, Bette, East Moline, to Smith, Isaac, Colona; 318 33rd Ave., East Moline; $52,500.

Loete, E. Joan, Moline, to Witte, Joline M.T., Moline; 416 29th Ave. Drive, Moline; $130,000.

Liedtke, Kurt, East Moline, to Jenkins, Sean, East Moline; vacant land, East Moline; $80,000.

DeMink, Dorothy A, Silvis, to Maldonado, Ann L., Moline; 2610 38th St., Moline; $172,000.

Bowen, Barbara E., Topeka, Kans., to Newell, Michael J. and Mary Arp, Davenport; 16616 River Road N., Cordova; $560,000.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Atlanta, Calif., to Watkins, Michael Lee, Rock Island; 3311 14th St. Ct., Rock Island; $134,250.

Pigeon Creek Properties, Bettendorf, to Aoyagi, Alyssa, and Gelski, Samuel, Rock Island; 2740 32nd Ave. Ct., Rock Island; $187,450.

Husted, Ray and Karla, East Moline, to Deer Valley Properties, Taylor Ridge; 716 20th Ave., East Moline; $45,000.

Behnken, Matthew K., Preemption, to Behnken, Nicholas W., East Moline; 17116 10th Ave. N., Carbon Cliff; $85,000.

Gauthreaux, David II, Mandeville, La., to Camlin, Angie Mae, Moline; 1507 36th Ave., Moline; $240,000.

The Blue Falcon, Inc., Rock Island, to Creech, Samantha, Rock Island; 915 35th Ave., Rock Island; $125,000.

Illowa Funding, Rock Island, to AACE Real Estate, Coal Valley; 2702 117th Ave. W., Milan; $210,000.

Roush, Andrew A. and Megan F., Wilton, Iowa, to Jones, Marcus A., and Bull, Danielle D., East Moline; 2701 Kennedy Drive, East Moline; $122,500.

Cutshall, James W. and Warrena L., trust, Rock Island, to Randall-Gaskins, Sharrie N. and Gaskins, William C., East Moline; 2235 4th St. A, East Moline; $164,900.