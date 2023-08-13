Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: Price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Lee, Evelyn D., trust, East Moline, to Summers, Michelle D., East Moline; 4045 10th St., East Moline; $135,000.

Camfield, Timothy K. and Rose A., Coal Valley, to Harrington, Brett R., East Moline; vacant lot, Coal Valley; $25,000.

Moody, Patrick F., East Moline, to Clark, Ivory, East Moline; 236-242 19th St., East Moline, land/lot only; $22,000.

Dasso, Kurtis L., estate, Rock Island, to Wulgaert, Lee, Rock Island; 2239 30th St., Rock Island; $125,000.

Rios, Giovanni T. and Maritza, Whittier, Calif., to Kharisma Property, LLC, Moline; 1306 17th St., Moline; $82,000.

Dorn, Jeffery L., Coal Valley, to Shelton, John, and Goins, Bailey, Silvis; 152 12th St., Silvis; $90,000.

Dykeman, Ashley, Coal Valley, to Hansen, Thomas and Patricia, Moline; 1146 52nd St. Ct., Moline; $172,000.

Pedersen, Reed L. and Megan, Denver, Iowa, to Hanske, Nick and Lexi, Moline; 4309 27th Ave. Ct., Moline; $300,000.

Bermes Properties, Davenport, to Brown, Keaton, Rock Island; 3350 30th St., Rock Island; $189,900.

McWilliams, Trevor P., Rock Island, to Krstic, Marcia, Milan; 11233 31st St. Drive W., Milan; $480,000.

Vibrant Credit Union, Moline, to Burkhead, Scot W. and Regina M., Rock Island; 812 47th Ave., Rock Island; $12,750.

Edwards, Robert L., Silvis, to Hagel International, LeClaire; 815 1st Ave., Silvis, bar/restaurant; $80,000.

Imhoff, Scarlett A., East Moline, to Hughes, Jennifer J., Moline; 1593 34th Ave., Moline; $112,500.

Slaight, Deric L. and Lisa M., Victoria, Ill., to Wesley, Julius, East Moline; 2301 5th St., East Moline; $234,000.

Fitzsimmons, Steve Ray, Iowa City, to Lucky Vend, LLC, Rock Island; 2401 31st St., Rock Island; $170,000.

RIA Federal Credit Union, Bettendorf, to Tapia, Jesus Martinez, and Munoz, Maritza, Moline; 4519 11th Ave. A, Moline; $134,900.

Kotecki, Taylor, Foley, Ala., to Reda, Jason, Moline; 1544 29th Ave., Moline; $135,000.

Imig, Bonnie, Moline, to Garcia, Edgar R., Moline; 625 40th St., Rock Island; $40,000.

Montgomery, Elizabeth E., Peoria, to Vazquez, Monica Chavez, and Martinez, Santiago Gonzalez, Moline; 1429 18th Ave., Moline; $80,000.

DeVriendt, Ronnie J. and Darla J., trust, Sherrard, to SMECKJO, LLC, Bettendorf; 420 5th St. E., Milan; $115,000.

Conway, Marc, Limerick Properties, LLC, Reynolds, to Bond, Michael and Doris, Aledo; 207 N. Main St., Reynolds; $169,500.

Schulz, Ry S., Moline, to Nation, Paul and Danielle, Coal Valley; 8325 55th St., Coal Valley; $235,000.

Brand, Marcus and Kelly, Hillsdale, to Sallach, Nicholas and Carrie, Port Byron; 12421 228th St. N., Port Byron; $330,000.

B & L Development at the Quarter, East Moline, to Koker, Mark, East Moline; 159 Kinsley Ct., East Moline; $216,400.

Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities, Davenport, to Trice, Nancy, Rock Island; 1920 9th Ave., Rock Island; $134,000.

Pizano, Jolie, East Moline, to Bassford Construction, Coal Valley; 3521 3rd St. A., East Moline; $73,000.

Bierman, Timothy J., Moline, to My Nobo Investments, Rock Island; 1625 14 1/2 St., Rock Island; $80,000.

Deer Valley Properties, Taylor Ridge, to Johnson, Daniel, Milan; 500 14th Ave., W., Milan; $165,000.

Pederson, David E. and Heide R., Moline, to Pedersen, Hans S., and Kathryn, Moline; 1165 25th St., Moline; $100,000.

Willcamp Property Holdings, Waco, Texas, to McCarthy, Josiah and Sarah, Aliquippa, Pa.; 703 23rd St., Moline; $30,000.

Hoftender, Allison M. and Alan G., Moline, to Woodson, Abby, Moline; 2020 4th St., Moline; $160,000.

Hanegmon, David L. and Cynthia M., East Moline, to McWilliams, Trevor, Rock Island; 2219 24th St., Rock Island; $180,000.

Helmich, Patricia M., Davenport, to Delta Legacy Investments, Cordova; 1612 18th Ave., Rock Island; $70,000.

Friday, Arthur Timothy, estate, Moline, to Friday, Andrew T., Moline; 2725 6th Ave., Rock Island; $35,000.

Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge, to Davis, Bryan, Moline; 1837 33rd St., Moline; $166,000.

Hylton, A. Christine, Springhill, Fla., to Sedam, Jennifer and Michael, Moline; 4733 48th St. A, Moline; $164,000.

Fortino, James, East Moline, to Coffman, Renee J., Port Byron; 301 Bluff St., Port Byron; $240,000.

Clayton, Deborah, Davenport, to Nache, Christia, Bettendorf; 1717 36th Ave., East Moline; $15,000.

Lamport, Ivan R., trust, Gold River, Calif., to Mesbah, Jamal, East Moline; 920 28th Ave., East Moline; $200,000.

Snider, Traci L., Coal Valley, to Lindbloom Properties, Davenport; 1607 E. 6th St., Coal Valley; $225,000.

Bigford, Louise M., Sterling, to Swisher, James L. and Doreen B., Rock Island; 8102 7th St. W., Rock Island; $135,000.

Smith, Jon M. and Jeannette M., Geneseo, to Sierra, Erin and Laura E., Hampton; 213 8th Ave., Hampton; $415,000.

Wilson, Mary J., Rock Island, to Wilson, Madison, Rock Island; 1840 31st St., Rock Island; $40,000.

Dhamers, Richard and Crystl, Centennial, Colo., to Thurman, Christa, East Moline; 3315 9th St., East Moline; $117,515.

Hynd Farm Junto Group, Bettendorf, to Neighbors of 17th, LLC, Silvis; 902 17th Ave., Silvis, land/lot only; $25,000.

Daebelliehn, Jana, Rock Island, to Borkgren, Aaron, Rock Island; 2109 37th St., Rock Island; $144,000.

Hendricks-Sierens, Regina R., and Sierens, David, Sherrard, to Manning, Madeleine, and Thompson, Nathanael, Rock Island; 1852 32nd St., Rock Island; $161,000.

Featheringill, Dean J., Rapid River, Mich., to Ellis Renovations, Silvis; 563 30th Ave., East Moline; $120,000.

Silverthorne Development, Sycamore, Ill., to Estvander, Gerald, Silvis; 613 17th Ave., Silvis; $260,145.

Donelson, Raven, Washington, Mich., to Nephew, Joshantis, Moline; 3710 33rd Ave., Moline; $175,000.

Harry, Brian A. and Kelly C., Bettendorf, to Smith, Douglas M., and Lisa L., Rapids City; 806 13th St., Rapids City; $381,000.

Jones, Thomas P., Milan, to Reynolds, Joseph G., Milan; 613 9th Ave. W., Milan; $85,000.

McCaw, Jemmerio R., Rock Island, to BMW Props, Downers Grove, Ill.; 2228 38th St., Rock Island; $79,000.

BMW Props, Downers Grove, Ill., to Baltimore, Melissa, Rock Island; 1406 8th St., Rock Island; $45,000.

Crockett, Kenneth N. and Franklin N., Green Cove Springs, Fla., to Burmahl, Beth A., Silvis; 510 7th Ave., Silvis; $105,000.

Sierra, Erin M. and Laura E., Hampton, to Drumm, Kaleigh, and Gibson, Joshua, Hampton; 309 8th Ave., Hampton; $285,000.

Vosecky, Andrew J., Bettendorf, to ICC Properties, Rock Island; 1325 27th St., Moline; $105,000.

Lanham, Anthony L. and Melissa K., Eldridge, to Pizano, Carlos Perez, Moline; 1315 15th St. A, Moline; $135,000.

Hughes, Jennifer J., Moline, to Moore, Hunter, and Carey, Toby, Rock Island; 1829 31st St., Rock Island; $111,000.

City of Rock Island, Rock Island, to Rice, Christopher, Rock Island; 906 7th Ave., Rock Island, land/lot only; $642.50.

Kuster, Richard M. and Krystle L., Milan, to Ochoa, Jose, Taylor Ridge; 13510 139th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $ 249,000.

Buchholz, Travis J., Davenport, to Dawson, Julie, Rock Island; 1621 5th St., Rock Island; $72,000.

Christopher, Kristine, Rock Island, to Foss, Michael, Jr., Milan; 741 Hillcrest Road, Milan; $340,000.