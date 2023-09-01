City offices around the Quad-Cities will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4th, in observance of Labor Day.

Events also will be taking place around the area, including the 75th Milan Harvest Festival and the Quad City Labor Day parade celebrating its 40th parade.

The Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus will not have a printed paper on Monday.

Rock Island

City of Rock Island offices will be closed on Monday in observance of the holiday.

Refuse, recycling and yard waste collection will be one day late next week due to the holiday. The refuse and yard waste drop-off center located at Millennium Waste will be open Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon.

Millennium Waste is located at 13606 Knoxville Road in Milan.

The city also will have its 39th Annual Labor Day Parade on Monday. The parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Washington Jr. High School on the corner of 33rd Street and 18th Avenue.

It will end at Rock Island High School.

Handy True Value owners Bob and Pam Votroubek will be the grand marshals. The couple won the 2023 Business Citizen of the Year award.

The city also will host the 28th Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix race this weekend. A majority of downtown roads will be closed beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, through the morning of Monday, Sept. 4.

Moline

All Black Hawk College facilities will be closed on Monday. The college will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

All city offices also will be closed on Monday and garbage and recycling will be one day late all week, according to the city's holiday schedules.

East Moline

All city offices will be closed Monday for the holiday and garbage collection will be one day late.

The Quad City Labor Day Parade in East Moline will celebrate its 40th parade on Monday. The parade begins at 11 a.m. and will pull out of the John Deere Harvester Works parking lot, travel over to 15th Avenue, head to 3rd Street and across the train tracks where it will end.

The parade is represented by various Union organizations, high school marching bands, elected officials, social service organizations or clubs and entertainment businesses from the Quad-Cities.

Brother Mike Malmstrom, retired UAW 865/John Deere Harvester member and Sister Kay Pence, retired Communications Workers of America Union member, will be the grand marshals.

Milan

City offices will be closed on Monday.

The 75th Milan Harvest Festival will take place beginning Thursday and will run through Labor Day. The festival is held at Camden Park located at 2701 1st St E.

Milan also will have a Labor Day parade on Saturday, Sept. 2. It starts at 10 a.m. at Roth Pump on 4th Street.

Activities at the festival include a carnival, live music, the Stein Hoisting Competition, Battle of the Bands, a Jeep show, fireworks, and more.

A full schedule and list of events at the festival can be found on the Milan Harvest Festival website.

Davenport

City of Davenport offices and libraries will be closed on Monday. Other Davenport closures include the Rivers Edge, RiverCenter/Adler Theatre administrative offices and venue box, Vander Veer Conservatory, and the compost facility.

Citibus service will not be provided on Monday.

Garbage, recycling, bulky waste and yard pickup will be one day late. Pick-up on Friday, Sept. 8, will be on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Bettendorf

City Hall will be closed for the holiday and garbage, recycling, and bulky waste pick-up will occur one day later throughout the week.