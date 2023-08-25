The U.S. Small Business Administration has announced Economic Injury Disaster Loans are available in parts of Illinois, including Rock Island, Henry and Mercer counties.

According to the media release, the program is available to eligible farm-related and nonfarm-related entities that suffered financial losses as a direct result of the ongoing drought. Loans are available for small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations affected by the drought.

Entities in Rock Island County are eligible for loans, along with those in the counties McDonough, McHenry, Mercer, Boone, Cook, Dekalb, Fulton, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Kane, Knox, Lake, Schuyler, and Warren. Muscatine County in Iowa also can receive loans.

"When the Secretary of Agriculture issues a disaster declaration to help farmers recover from damages and losses to crop, the Small Business Administration issues a declaration to eligible entities, affected by the same disaster," Ken Fleming, SBA's field operations center east director, said.

The loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other bills that could have been paid had the disaster not occurred. Loans are not intended to replace lost sales or profits.

The loan amount can be up to $2 million with interest rates of 4% for small businesses and 2.375% for private nonprofit organizations, with terms up to 30 years. Interest will not begin to accrue until 12 months from the date of the disaster loan disbursement.

Loan applications can be submitted until April 15, 2024.

Eligibility is based on the size of the applicant, type of activity and its financial resources.

Applicants can apply online using the electronic loan application on the Small Business Administration's website and should apply under the declaration #18078.

Loan information and application form can also be obtained by calling the customer service center at 800-659-2955. Applications can be downloaded online and be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

