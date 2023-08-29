Arconic announced that Chris Ayers will become the new Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board, effective Sept. 11, 2023.

Ayers has served on the company's board of directors for the past seven years and held several executive positions with the company's predecessor, Alcoa. He brings more than 25 years of experience in the metals industry to Arconic, with a focus on aerospace markets.

“Having been actively involved in this company both as a board member for several years and in leading businesses from an operational standpoint prior to that, I have witnessed the remarkable agility and potential Arconic has to offer,” Ayers said in a press release.

Ayers also thanked current CEO Tim Myers for his commitment to Arconic and for leading the company through uncertainty over the past few years.

In May, Arconic announced it had been purchased by Apollo Global Management, Inc., for $5.2 billion. The purchase includes a minority investment from funds managed by affiliates of Irenic Capital Management.

The merger was completed in mid-August.

In the Quad-Cities, Arconic employs 2,400 people, according to the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce.

Myers became Arconic's first CEO as a standalone company in 2020. He said that he looks forward to the energy and leadership Ayers will bring to the role as the company moves forward.

"I could not be prouder of what the Arconic team has accomplished, and it has been a privilege and an honor to lead this great Company," said Myers.

Apollo Partner Gareth Turner thanked Myers for his leadership and is looking forward to working with Ayers and the extensive knowledge and experience he brings to the role.

Ayers also has served as President and Chief Executive Officer of WireCo WorldGroup, Inc., from 2013-2017. Ayers joined Alcoa in February 2012 as Chief Operating Officer of the Cast, Forged, and Extruded Products businesses and also served as Executive Vice President of Alcoa Inc. and President of its Global Primary Products Group from 2011 to 2013.

He began his career at Pratt & Whitney, the aircraft division of United Technologies Corporation, and has held several executive positions among other businesses such as Precision Castparts Corporation (PCC) from 1999-2008 and served on the board of Universal Stainless and Alloy Products, Inc.

Reporter Gretchen Teske contributed to this report.

Kendall Heacock and Wyatt Bashaw, both from Davenport, leave the starting line in one of the many 4-year-old heats, Friday, July 28, 2023, during the Arconic Jr. Bix in Davenport. Pete Kozlowski, 4, from Burlington, Iowa, plays with a balloon sword on the shoulders of his uncle, Steve Bowen from Raleigh, NC., Friday, July 28, 2023, during the Arconic Jr. Bix in Davenport. One of the many 4-year-old heats takes off from the starting line, Friday, July 28, 2023, during the Arconic Jr. Bix in Davenport. The start of the 6-year-old race, Friday, July 28, 2023, during the Arconic Jr. Bix in Davenport. Volunteer Ellisyn Beadle, 6, from Davenport, hands out medals to the runners, Friday, July 28, 2023, during the Arconic Jr. Bix in Davenport. Cruz Murillo 5, of Silvis, takes a happy run, Friday, July 28, 2023, during the Arconic Jr. Bix in Davenport. Rory Wronski, 5, from Woodacre, CA., wipes the sweat off her head, Friday, July 28, 2023, during the Arconic Jr. Bix in Davenport. Frances Dinville, 4, from Omaha, Nebraska, poses with her medal, Friday, July 28, 2023, during the Arconic Jr. Bix in Davenport. Volunteer Rebecca Griffin from Davenport fills up the medal holder, Friday, July 28, 2023, during the Arconic Jr. Bix in Davenport. Kamassi McPherson, 5, from Bettendorf, runs to the medals, Friday, July 28, 2023, during the Arconic Jr. Bix in Davenport. Grace Olson, 8, from Davenport gets congratulated at the finish line, Friday, July 28, 2023, during the Arconic Jr. Bix in Davenport. Josh Danek, 3, and Emery Zahn, 7, both from Moline, peek through a gap in the fence to watch the 4-year-olds race, Friday, July 28, 2023, during the Arconic Jr. Bix in Davenport. Wyatt Goerish-Glawe of River Forest, Illinois, slaps hands on his way to the finish line, Friday, July 28, 2023, during the Arconic Jr. Bix in Davenport. Joseph Karugo, 8, from Davenport (R) strides for the finish line in front of Nolan Isgrig, 8, also from Davenport, Friday, July 28, 2023, during the Arconic Jr. Bix in Davenport. The start of the 8-year-old race, Friday, July 28, 2023, during the Arconic Jr. Bix in Davenport. Lily Ahnquist, 6, from Davenport gets a drink of water before crossing the finish line in the 6-year-old race, Friday, July 28, 2023, during the Arconic Jr. Bix in Davenport. Tucker Kammer, 5, from Davenport looks toward the finish line during the 6-year-old race, Friday, July 28, 2023, during the Arconic Jr. Bix in Davenport. 