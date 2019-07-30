Gary Bein was 10 years old when he showed his first Hampshire hogs at the Mississippi Valley…

Davenport city employees were given a day off to attend, admission was 55 cents, and a star …

If you go

What: Mississippi Valley Fair

When: Today-Sunday, Aug. 4

Where: The fairgrounds are at 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport.

How much: Gate admission is $10 per day for adults, $5 for children ages 4-12 and free for those under 3. Grandstand shows are available only through the purchase of a Fun Card, currently selling for $85.

Clydesdales: People can see the horses at their tent, located on the northwest side of the grounds, south of Gate 5, across from McDonald’s restaurant.

The horses also will perform. Wednesday through Saturday, the horses will be hitched up at 5 p.m. and driven to the horse arena. On Sunday, they will be in the Veterans Parade beginning at noon.