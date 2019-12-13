'Broadway Bound,' Sarah Ruhl's mother coming to Augie in 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Mississippi Bend Players (MBP), the professional regional company at Augustana College, will complete a Neil Simon trilogy to kick off its fourth season of summer theater starting in June 2020.
"Broadway Bound" — directed by Cory Johnson — will be presented June 19-28 at Brunner Theatre Center, 3750 7th Ave., Rock Island.
The 1986 play (a Pulitzer finalist for drama) is the conclusion to Neil Simon’s semi-autobiographical trilogy which began with "Brighton Beach Memoirs" and "Biloxi Blues." Reuniting the original Mississippi Bend Players cast in 2020, this installment follows Eugene and his brother Stanley as they try to break into show business as professional comedy writers.
When their material is broadcast for the first time, triumph turns into tribulation when the family realizes the boys’ sketch is mocking their real lives, according to a synopsis.
From July 10–19, MBP will present "For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday," by Sarah Ruhl, and directed by Jennifer Popple — who hosted Ruhl for a talk and Q&A at Brunner this past March.
The 2016 play, which is filled with Quad-Cities references and memories, Ruhl created for her mother, Davenport native Kathleen Kehoe Ruhl. The 76-year-old actress, an Assumption High alum, played the lead role for the first time in a Chicago production in spring 2017, and describes the show as “a gift for which I lack adequate words to thank the playwright who wrote it for me.”
At Augustana, Kathleen Ruhl will reprise the role in this loving exploration of life, death, and the allure of never growing up, according to an MBP release.
During the week of July 13–18, MBP will offer Camp Creamery, a workshop for children ages 7 and up who are interested in exploring the world of theater. The camp is designed to give kids the opportunity to work and perform with professional actors from The Old Creamery Theatre while they rehearse and present the original musical, "The Legend of Blackbeard’s Gold."
MBP is also adding a high-school intern program to the already existing college intern program. According to Brunner outreach coordinator Jackie McCall, “these paid internships provide educational opportunities to the next generation of theater professionals and give them a taste for what it takes to run a professional theater.”
Interns will receive hands-on training and may appear onstage in the season’s productions.
The 2020 season will close with "Ruthless! The Musical" (1992), from July 31–Aug. 9. The campy show, with music by Marvin Laird and book and lyrics by Joel Paley, spoofs Broadway musicals.
In the story, Tina is an eight-year-old willing to do whatever it takes to be a star. With an agent like Sylvia St. Croix, she just might hit the big time…or will she end up doing hard time? "This 'Gypsy' meets 'Sweeney Todd' musical romp is packed with ridiculous twists," according to MBP.
For more information on the company (which also presents the one-man "Santaland Diaries" this weekend), visit mississippibendplayers.com.