'Broadway Bound,' Sarah Ruhl's mother coming to Augie in 2020

At Augustana, Kathleen Ruhl will reprise the role in this loving exploration of life, death, and the allure of never growing up, according to an MBP release.

During the week of July 13–18, MBP will offer Camp Creamery, a workshop for children ages 7 and up who are interested in exploring the world of theater. The camp is designed to give kids the opportunity to work and perform with professional actors from The Old Creamery Theatre while they rehearse and present the original musical, "The Legend of Blackbeard’s Gold."

MBP is also adding a high-school intern program to the already existing college intern program. According to Brunner outreach coordinator Jackie McCall, “these paid internships provide educational opportunities to the next generation of theater professionals and give them a taste for what it takes to run a professional theater.”

Interns will receive hands-on training and may appear onstage in the season’s productions.

The 2020 season will close with "Ruthless! The Musical" (1992), from July 31–Aug. 9. The campy show, with music by Marvin Laird and book and lyrics by Joel Paley, spoofs Broadway musicals.