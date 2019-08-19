SHEFFIELD — A new policy will allow people who fill out a volunteer registration form and liability waiver to take their mowers, chain saws and weed trimmers to the Hennepin Canal and do some clearing.
The policy invites members of the public to clear the bank of the canal at their favorite fishing spots.
An email went out from the Department of Natural Resources on Aug. 12 giving people permission to use power equipment — but not motor vehicles — along the canal. The site office at Sheffield has copies of the form people will be asked to use for the liability waiver. For more information, call 815-454-2328.
The waiver/registration form is good for one year, and people don't have to give specific dates or times when they will be using power equipment at the canal.
If the site superintendent determines a vehicle, ATV, UTV or golf cart is needed for the intended activity, a separate form has to be filled out.
Rachel Torbert, assistant chief of staff for communication for the DNR, said last week the state is trying to make it easier for volunteers to work not only on the Hennepin Canal, but also in other state parks.
“We're trying to streamline this so it's easier for volunteers not only on the Hennepin, but whatever park they choose to volunteer their time in,” she said.
According to Torbert, the state hadn't wanted members of the general public using the state's equipment for safety reasons, but now people will be able to use their own equipment. She said one of the things volunteers can do is get permission to bring in a trailer to haul out rock or brush.
The state's manpower on the 104.5-mile canal trail has gone from 22 employees in the 1990s down to four, so every bit of help counts. In the past, one reason volunteers have not been used was because the contract with union employees specifically stated volunteers could not displace them.
Torbert said that is why there are several steps to go through to volunteer with power equipment at a state park, and one reason why the site superintendents have to sign off on the required forms.
Another means of getting upkeep done on the canal is the Facebook page called Hennepin Canal Trail Champions, which was created by Hennepin Canal State Park employees. People out on the canal can take pictures of vandalism or other issues and post them to the site. The Department of Natural Resources monitors the site to keep track of what's happening.
What if you clear the bank at your preferred fishing spot and then other people take advantage of your work and get there ahead of you? You likely would have no recourse.
“That I'm not sure on,” said Torbert. She went on to say only that specific cases at certain sites would have to be cleared with the site superintendent.