DAVENPORT — If you like beer and want to support some important local causes, the 20th annual Brew Ha Ha is the place to be on Sept. 21 at LeClaire Park.
You can take a tour of the brewing landscape — 2 ounces at a time — from 1 to 5 p.m., where local, regional and national breweries will highlight their best pales, porters, IPAs and more.
Tickets for the festival are on sale now at Eventbrite.com and at jayceesqc.org/brewhaha. The early-bird rate of $25 is good until Aug. 5; then $30 in advance and $35 (starting the Wednesday before) at the gate ensures you a commemorative tasting glass and live musical entertainment by local bands.
Ticket-holders can attend a “Hoppy Hour” at noon, which features local beers available for purchase and live local comedy, with sampling starting at 1 p.m.
"My favorite part of the event is the diversity, starting at age 21," Nicki Brus, president of the sponsoring group, Jaycees of the Quad Cities, said Thursday. "You get people who are visitors, people who are locals, and hearing their stories. It's a reunion of sorts for some people.
"Everybody's doing this for charity. We're not just drinking beer. We're drinking for a cause," she said.
During the afternoon, beer will be available at the on-site store for $5 per 12-oz cup. Comedian Nick Mielke and 50 Shades of Rock will perform during Brew Ha Ha.
Jaycees (who call themselves “brew-gooders”) are local young professionals (typically ages 21-40) who work to develop themselves as leaders and to bring in some of the best breweries to the region, to benefit local charities and local programs, according to a festival release.
The Q-C Jaycees has been an active chapter for more than 80 years (one of the oldest in Iowa), and part of the Junior Chamber, a worldwide organization of young professionals that's not affiliated with any particular religion or political party.
The local group (with 42 active members) meets the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m., at 2940 Brady St., Davenport.
Before 2014, Brew Ha Ha was hosted by WQPT-Quad Cities PBS since its inception. WQPT continues to benefit from a portion of the proceeds from Brew Ha Ha. This year, a portion of proceeds will benefit the Community Foundation's Disaster Relief Fund to assist downtown businesses with flood-recovery efforts.
Through its Quad-Cities Disaster Recovery Fund, the Quad-Cities Community Foundation has raised more than $150,000.
“Businesses, groups, families and individuals in the Quad Cities region — and beyond — have been incredibly generous with their resources, turning to the Quad Cities Community Foundation to support flood victims,” Anne Calder, vice president of development, said in late June.
In response to the April 30 downtown Davenport floodwall breach, which closed dozens of businesses and devastated downtown, the community raised $1 million altogether by early July.
Among programs the Jaycees has supported is $25,000 for new playground equipment and fencing for the nonprofit Hand-in-Hand, which creates fun, inclusive learning experiences for children and young adults, at 3860 Middle Road, Bettendorf.
Jaycees also present an annual Bridal Expo, used to fund the Jaycee Santa Program, providing gifts for more than 1,000 area underprivileged children. In addition, the Davenport Jaycees have given more than $725,000 of Bridal Expo proceeds to other causes, including the new library at the Scott County YMCA's Camp Abe Lincoln and a sensory garden at Handicapped Development Center.
Designated drivers at Brew Ha Ha can stop at the Jaycees tent for free swag as a thank-you for getting friends home safely. Individuals or groups may also sign up to volunteer at jayceesqc.org/brewhaha or contact Brus at president@jayceesqc.org.