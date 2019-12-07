Book on Civilian Conservation Corps in Midwest now available

Tom Emery, whose columns on historical events have been published in the Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.com, has released a new edition of a compact photo history on the impact of the Civilian Conservation Corps in the rural Midwest.

"Soldiers with Picks and Shovels" tells the story of the CCC, a wildly successful and popular program of the Depression-era New Deal. The CCC created numerous park and conservation projects, including Black Hawk State Historic Site in Rock Island.

Emery, who lives in Carlinville, first released the book in 2011. This new edition features an enhanced layout, binding and print quality.

Quantities will be limited, so readers are urged to reserve copies now. To order by mail, send $14.95 plus 93 cents tax and $3.12 postage and handling ($19 total) with your name, address, and phone number to History in Print, 337 E. 2nd South, Carlinville, IL 62626.

PayPal orders should send an email to enjoyhistorytoday@gmail.com, or call 217-710-8392 for more information.

