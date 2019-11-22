The entire Village of Port Byron, Ill., is under a boil order until further notice after a massive water main break, according to multiple reports.
Resident should boil their tap water for drinking and other human consumption uses like cooking, hand washing, brushing teeth, etc.
Boil orders are preventative measures issued to protect public health from waterborne infectious agents that could be or are known to be present in drinking water.