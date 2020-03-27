Boil order in effect for parts of East Moline

Michael Slyter, owner of QC Custom Tees & More in Silvis, was just brainstorming with staff when the proverbial light bulb went on and they came up with an idea. Through his Facebook page, Slyter is offering a link to various restaurants that they can pass on to their best customers, or anyone that wants to help out. Anyone purchasing a T-shirt or a hoody, he will give $5 to that restaurant.