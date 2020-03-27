Boil order in effect for parts of East Moline
A boil order is in effect for residents of Silvis Heights Water that live between 35th to 39th avenues and 18th to 19th Streets in East Moline.

Because of maintenance on the system there is lower pressure than what is required.

The boil order is until further notice for culinary purposes and drinking purposes for residents in the effected area.

Questions can be answered by Randy Parker, superintendent. of Water at (309) 792-9237.

Rick Rector

Quad-City Times​

