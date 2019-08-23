CLINTON — A Body, Mind & Spirit Expo will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Riverfront Events Center, 516 S. 1st St., Clinton, featuring information about natural and ancient healing techniques, spiritual practices and clean living.
Industry professionals and like-minded individuals can come together for exploration and empowerment as well as classes.
Topics include the biology of bioenergy, CBD and hemp, creating a personal altar, tarot reading, the paranormal, essential oils and meditation.
The event is described as a one-stop shop for self-exploration and refreshment of the body, mind and spirit.
It will bring "many different modalities of health and wellness under one roof while allowing everyone to learn in a fun and open environment,” said Sheila Bosworth, expo sponsor and co-founder of Peaceful River Creations.
Admission is $10. For more information, go to bodymindandspirit.info/