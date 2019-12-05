Bobby Schilling's staffer invited far-right speaker to Bettendorf immigration forum

“I think a lot about the fact that in the next 20-30 years white people will become a minority in America. Nobody likes to talk about that,” Fuentes said. “Number one, the changes brought on by demographic change are real and they’re not inconsequential. And, number two, if we really investigate, the differences are not good.”

“The mantra we’ve been pushed is that diversity is a strength,” Fuentes added. “I simply ask a question: how is that the case?...I can’t look around at my suburb in southwest Chicago and in good conscience support a policy that’s going to turn it into the South Side of Chicago, or the West Side of Chicago.”

Fuentes closed his speech by plugging support for Trump’s reelection. The audience then broke into a round of applause.

“People were in shock," Schilling later said. "[Fuentes] had a heavily veiled speech. He was covering it up.”

Schilling pointed to a recent spike in far-right activists disrupting conservative and Republican events. He also alleged members of antifa, or militant left-wing activists, circulated stories online after the forum.

Sisco claims he and Dylan Wheeler, a right-wing Twitter personality, invited Fuentes as an unpaid speaker, unbeknownst to the others involved.