Board rejects bleacher bids

Chief financial officer Bob Beckwith said Tuesday three companies bid on the project. Larson Equipment’s base bid was $896,932, Caroll Seating’s base bid was $985,000, and Irwin Seating's base bid was $948,042. The board also asked for alternate bids, including one that would provide mobile corner seating at the field house and one that would make the first four rows of the home side of the field house individual seating.

Instead of moving forward with any of those contracts, board members voted unanimously to reject all of the bids due to the uncertainty in the bond market caused by COVID-19. Beckwith said the district will rebid the project in the future, with the possibility of having the project completed next summer.

Board president Gary Rowe was among those board members who said they were disappointed to see the delay.

“I think it’s prudent we postpone at this time,” Rowe said. “And it still will be a great project, just not right now.”

The district’s bond sale is still slated for a closing in early May. According to Beckwith, the district has three years to sell the bonds from the date of the public hearing.