Blueberries for president? My experience training as a first-timer for the 2020 Iowa caucus

But there was a snag. Those who had chosen tomatoes and some of the other voters who had been unaffiliated banded together under tomatoes. Three delegates had been assigned to our "caucus location" — that meant out of three possible candidates, four groups had hit the 15% threshold and had a chance to receive a delegate. What to do?

In that case, our instructors explained, the smallest group is disbanded and has a chance to align a third time. That didn’t go over well with some of the attendees, as their choice had hit the 15% threshold.

After the third alignment, three groups surpassed the 15% threshold, and each received a delegate. Here’s some back-of-the-envelope math for how many delegates are assigned to a group: Take the number of people in the group, multiply by the number of delegates in the precinct, and divide by the number of caucus attendees. So for us devotees to blueberries, the number is 12 times 3 divided by 40. That equation equals 0.9%, rounded up to one delegate elected from our group to represent at the county convention.

A bit messy, a bit confusing, but good all the same