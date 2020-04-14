Bleacher replacements, stadium work approved

In addition to technology and other communications, the district is also ensuring families in need can access food. District spokeswoman Holly Sparkman said the district has provided about 10,000 meal kits to families since March 23. Each kit includes three days of breakfast and lunch meals.

Board member Marji Boeye said she appreciates all that has been done, but encouraged the district to keep reaching out to serve families.

“Thank you for all of the efforts,” Boeye said. “But, you know, let’s not stop there. Let’s continue thinking about other options.”

Board members Tuesday also approved bleacher bids for Washington and Edison junior high schools, after voting down all bleacher bids received at the March 24 school board meeting. The bleacher bids last month, which would have included bleacher replacements at the junior high schools and the high school field house, were rejected because of uncertainty in the bond markets. The project at that time was bid as a complete project, not individual projects.