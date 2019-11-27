Black Nativity, a gospel song play by Langston Hughes, will be featured December 6, 7 and 8 at Playcrafters Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline.
The shows Friday and Saturday will begin at 7:30 p.m. The show Sunday will begin at 3 p.m.
The play retells the story of the nativity using an all African-American cast.
The play is generally performed with traditional Christmas carols sung in a gospel style, with the birth of Jesus being the focus of the play.
The play was first performed off Broadway in December 1961. It is the basis of the 2013 film of the same name.
The play is directed by Karen Roebuck and Joseph Obleton.
Admission is $15 per person for general seating.
Tickets are available at www.everbrite.com or by calling 563-650-2636.