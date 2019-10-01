{{featured_button_text}}
New adult swim class at BHC

Black Hawk College will offer an adult swimming class. This group class is for ages 16 and older and all skill levels. Classes will meet from 7 to 7:45 a.m. Thursdays, Oct. 10 to Nov. 21, at the college’s Moline campus. Cost is $60. Register at bhc.edu/swim. For more information, call 309-796-5601 or email amyettej@bhc.edu.

 Submitted

Learn Win 10, iPad and more

Take a computer class day or night at Black Hawk College in Moline.

Coming up are:

• Windows 10 for beginners workshop: 8:30 a.m.-noon Monday, Oct. 7. Cost is $49.

• iPad beginner: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7. Cost is $23.

• Word level 2: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8. Cost is $89.

• Excel level 2: 5:30-:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 8-29. Cost is $89.

• Access part 3: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9. Cost is $89.

Class locations vary. For details or to register, visit bhc.edu/computers or call 309-796-8223.

CQIA training on Wednesdays

Get a basic knowledge of quality tools and their uses with Certified Quality Improvement Associate (CQIA) training at Black Hawk College.

Classes will meet from 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 9 to Nov. 13, at the college’s Outreach Center in East Moline. Cost is $395.

For details or to register, visit bhc.edu/quality or call 309-796-8223.

Upcoming classes

Black Hawk College offers a variety of community education classes. Coming up are:

• Basic conversational French: 6-8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Oct. 7-28. Cost is $120.

• Dining etiquette experience: 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at The Cellar in Geneseo. Cost is $30.

 France (culture, food and travel): 3-5 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 9-23. Cost is $45.

• Anyone can learn to draw: 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, Oct. 9-30. Cost is $39.

Class locations vary. For details or to register, visit bhc.edu/pace or call 309-796-8223.

Classes available for health-care providers

Health-care providers can earn continuing-education credits at Black Hawk College.

Coming up are:

• Growth and development for children up to age 3: 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9. Cost is $25.

• Adult mental-health first aid: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. Free, but registration required.

• American Heart Association health-care provider basic life support and CPR: Noon-4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. Cost is $59.

For details or to register, visit bhc.edu/pace or call 309-796-8223.

