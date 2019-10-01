Learn Win 10, iPad and more
Take a computer class day or night at Black Hawk College in Moline.
Coming up are:
• Windows 10 for beginners workshop: 8:30 a.m.-noon Monday, Oct. 7. Cost is $49.
• iPad beginner: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7. Cost is $23.
• Word level 2: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8. Cost is $89.
• Excel level 2: 5:30-:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 8-29. Cost is $89.
• Access part 3: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9. Cost is $89.
Class locations vary. For details or to register, visit bhc.edu/computers or call 309-796-8223.
CQIA training on Wednesdays
Get a basic knowledge of quality tools and their uses with Certified Quality Improvement Associate (CQIA) training at Black Hawk College.
Classes will meet from 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 9 to Nov. 13, at the college’s Outreach Center in East Moline. Cost is $395.
For details or to register, visit bhc.edu/quality or call 309-796-8223.
Upcoming classes
You have free articles remaining.
Black Hawk College offers a variety of community education classes. Coming up are:
• Basic conversational French: 6-8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Oct. 7-28. Cost is $120.
• Dining etiquette experience: 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at The Cellar in Geneseo. Cost is $30.
• France (culture, food and travel): 3-5 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 9-23. Cost is $45.
• Anyone can learn to draw: 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, Oct. 9-30. Cost is $39.
Class locations vary. For details or to register, visit bhc.edu/pace or call 309-796-8223.
Classes available for health-care providers
Health-care providers can earn continuing-education credits at Black Hawk College.
Coming up are:
• Growth and development for children up to age 3: 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9. Cost is $25.
• Adult mental-health first aid: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. Free, but registration required.
• American Heart Association health-care provider basic life support and CPR: Noon-4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. Cost is $59.
For details or to register, visit bhc.edu/pace or call 309-796-8223.