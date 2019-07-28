Last-minute registration for fall
Last-minute registration for fall college-credit courses at Black Hawk College is going on now. Classes begin Monday, Aug. 19.
During last-minute registration, payment is due at registration. Students can look online to see what classes still have openings by visiting www.bhc.edu/schedules. For more information, call 309-796-5300 or visit www.bhc.edu/register.
GED, ESL classes begin Aug. 12
Black Hawk College offers Adult Education GED and English as a Second Language (ESL) classes at no cost to students who qualify. Day and evening GED and ESL classes begin Monday, Aug. 12 at the BHC Outreach Center in East Moline and at the BHC Adult Learning Center in Rock Island.
Students first must register and take a test to determine their reading levels. For more information, visit www.bhc.edu/adulteducation or call 309-796-8216.
At the Adult Learning Center: ESL students register July 30, Aug. 1 or Aug. 6 at 9 a.m., 1:30 p.m. or 5:30 p.m.; GED students register July 29, July 30, Aug. 6, Aug. 7 or Aug. 8 at 9 a.m. or 5:30 p.m.
At the Outreach Center: ESL students register July 29, July 30, Aug. 1 or Aug. 5 at 9 a.m., 1:30 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. GED students register July 29, July 30, Aug. 5, Aug. 6 or Aug. 7 at 9 a.m. or 5:30 p.m.
Parents, tots swim together
Children ages 6 months to 3 years will become comfortable in the water while having fun and bonding with their caregiver. Classes will be from 8:30-9 a.m. Saturdays, Aug. 17 to Oct. 5. Cost is $60 for one child and one adult. To register, visit www.bhc.edu/swim or call 309-796-5601.
Continuing education classes
Black Hawk College Professional and Continuing Education (PaCE) offers short-term career programs, professional development, community education and online learning.
The August 2019-January 2020 PaCE schedule will be mailed to Illinois Quad Cities households and businesses the first week of August. You also can look up classes now at www.bhc.edu/pace.