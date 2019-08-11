Last-minute registration
Last-minute registration for fall college-credit courses at Black Hawk College is going on now. Classes begin Monday, Aug. 19. During last-minute registration, payment is due at registration.
Students can look online to see what classes still have openings by visiting www.bhc.edu/schedules. For more information, call 309-796-5300 or visit www.bhc.edu/register.
Free course on mental illness
Black Hawk College is offering a free 12-week course for family members and friends of individuals diagnosed with mental illness.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Family-to-Family course will be from 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Aug. 27 to Nov. 12, at the college’s Outreach Center in East Moline. Each class is taught by trained family members who share the same experience.
The course is free but pre-registration is required. To register, call 309-796-8223 or visit www.bhc.edu/communityhealth.
Supply Chain Management Sept. 12
Take the first step toward earning a Certificate in Production and Inventory Management (CPIM) designation with an evening prep class at Black Hawk College.
The CPIM provides an overview of the entire supply chain, with a special emphasis on production and inventory management.
The first module, Basics of Supply Chain Management, will be Thursdays, Sept. 12 to Nov. 14, from 6-9 p.m. at the Black Hawk College Quad-Cities Campus in Moline. Cost is $650 plus materials ($500-$720 depending on APICS membership).
The registration deadline is Friday, Aug. 30. For more information or to register, visit www.bhc.edu/cpim.
'Amish Incident’ focus of luncheon
Documentarian Kelly Rundle will discuss his film, “The Amish Incident,” at a Sept. 5 Black Hawk College Lifelong Learner Lunch. The documentary tells the story of when local school officials in Iowa decided to bus Amish children into town schools in November 1965, igniting a firestorm of arrests, fines and national controversy.
The event will be at 11:30 a.m. at Quad City Botanical Center in Rock Island. Cost is $23. The registration deadline is Friday, Aug. 30. To register, call 309-796-8223 or visit www.bhc.edu/lifelong.