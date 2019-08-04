Student-athletes win awards
More than 40 Black Hawk College student-athletes earned awards from the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) for their academic achievements in 2018-19.
Three teams won NJCAA Academic Teams of the Year Honorable Mention for earning a 3.0 GPA or higher for the 2018-19 school year:
• Softball – 3.43 GPA
• Volleyball – 3.14 GPA
• Women’s Basketball – 3.09 GPA
For a list of individual student-athlete awards, visit www.bhc.edu/news.
Get ready with QC Kickoff
New BHC students, their families and returning students are invited to the QC Kickoff, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, featuring student and faculty panels, information sessions, campus tours and lunch.
For more information and to RSVP, visit www.bhc.edu.go.
Class for entry-level CNC skills
Individuals with shop floor experience who want to operate CNC machines can learn how with CNC Production Machine Operator Level I at Black Hawk College.
The 64-hour hands-on training focuses on practical application. All exercises are based on operations typically encountered on the job.
Classes will be from 5-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 27 to Oct. 17, at the college’s Quad-Cities Campus in Moline. Cost is $800, which includes materials. The registration deadline is Thursday, Aug. 22. For more information or to register, call 309-796-5718.
Industrial maintenance tech
Get introduced to the concepts and duties of a beginner industrial maintenance tech with the new Black Hawk College training program, Industrial Maintenance Tech Level I (72 hours).
This 12-week short-term certificate program is for anyone new to the field or interested in a career in IM. Prior experience is not needed.
Classes will be from 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 3 to Nov. 21, at the college’s Quad-Cities Campus in Moline. Cost is $1,810, which includes materials. The registration deadline is Tuesday, Aug. 27. For more information or to register, call 309-796-5715.