Classes from ASL to Zumba
Black Hawk College offers a variety of community education classes. Class locations vary. For details or to register, call 309-796-8223 or visit www.bhc.edu/pace.
Coming up are: Beginning Watercolor – Tuesdays, Sept. 3-24, from noon to 2 p.m. $39; Stained Glass I - Copper Foil, Lead Techniques – Tuesdays, Sept. 3 to Oct. 22, from 6-8 p.m. $85; American Sign Language (ASL) - Beginning – Tuesdays, Sept. 3 to Oct. 22, from 6-8 p.m. $159; Mindfulness Meditation – Wednesdays, Sept. 4-25, from 6-7 p.m. $35; The Seven Chakras - A Beginners Guide to Your Energy Body – Wednesdays, Sept. 4 to Oct. 2, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. $50; Zumba – Thursdays, Sept. 5 to Oct. 10, from 7-8 p.m. $39.
Study drinking water operations
Prepare for certification as a Class C or D public water supply operator with the Black Hawk College course, Beginning Drinking Water.
Classes will be Tuesdays, Sept. 10 to Nov. 19, from 6-9 p.m. at the college’s Quad-Cities Campus in Moline. Cost is $450. The registration deadline is Tuesday, Sept. 3. For more information or to register, visit www.bhc.edu/waterclasses or call 309-796-5718.
Get health care training
Get health care training this fall at Black Hawk College. Class locations vary. For details or to register, visit www.bhc.edu/health or call 309-796-8223.
Coming up are: Pharmacy Technician – Wednesdays, Sept. 4 to Dec. 11, from 5:30-9:30 p.m. $735; Physical Therapy Aide – Fridays, Sept. 6 to Oct. 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. $575; Mental/Behavioral Health Aide – Saturdays, Sept. 7-14, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Cost is $245.