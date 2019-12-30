Black Hawk College Digest: Monday

Reminder - BHC closed until Jan. 2

All Black Hawk College locations and facilities will re-open Thursday, Jan 2.

Interested in workplace safety? Register for Jan. 9 Safety Summit

Get updated information from OSHA and safety professionals and network with other safety personnel at a Jan. 9 Safety Summit at Black Hawk College in Moline.

Topics will include:

• Legal Marijuana in Illinois – Will It Impact Your Business?

• Office Ergonomics – Sittin’ Pretty

• Preventing Falls in the Workplace

• OSHA’s 2020 Emphasis Programs and More

The summit will be from 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Cost is $89, which includes breakfast and lunch.

The registration deadline is Friday, Jan. 3. For more information or to register, go to www.bhc.edu/safetysummit.

Health Care Career Information Night Jan. 7