Black Hawk College Digest: Monday
View Comments
BLACK HAWK COLLEGE DIGEST

Black Hawk College Digest: Monday

{{featured_button_text}}
Buy tacos Jan. 4 to support BHC softball team

The Black Hawk College Braves softball team will host its annual taco dinner fundraiser Saturday, Jan. 4, from 2-6 p.m. at American Legion Post #227, 829 16th Ave., East Moline. Cost will be $7 for an order of tacos and dessert. There also will be a live auction, 50/50 drawing, raffle prizes and a cash bar. Pictured with some of the auction items are players Sophia Thomer of Rock Island, Abbie Bush of Rock Island and Bailey Spindel of Geneseo.

The BHC Softball Taco Dinner Fundraiser has been an annual event for more than 20 years. Money raised will be used for the team’s spring trip, equipment and softball facility.

For more information, contact softball coach Carrie Calderon at 309-796-5606 or calderonc@bhc.edu.

 Submitted

Reminder - BHC closed until Jan. 2

All Black Hawk College locations and facilities will re-open Thursday, Jan 2.

Interested in workplace safety? Register for Jan. 9 Safety Summit

Get updated information from OSHA and safety professionals and network with other safety personnel at a Jan. 9 Safety Summit at Black Hawk College in Moline.

Topics will include:

• Legal Marijuana in Illinois – Will It Impact Your Business?

• Office Ergonomics – Sittin’ Pretty

• Preventing Falls in the Workplace

• OSHA’s 2020 Emphasis Programs and More

The summit will be from 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Cost is $89, which includes breakfast and lunch.

The registration deadline is Friday, Jan. 3. For more information or to register, go to www.bhc.edu/safetysummit.

Health Care Career Information Night Jan. 7

Learn more about the popular short-term health care career programs offered by BHC Professional and Continuing Education at Health Care Career Information Night.

The event will be Tuesday, Jan. 7, from 6-7 p.m. at the college’s Quad-Cities Campus in Moline.

Instructors will give a short presentation then answer questions.

This is a free event but registration is required. Call 309-796-8223 starting Jan. 2.

BHC invites musicians to join ensembles

Local musicians are invited to join one of the Black Hawk College community music ensembles.

Rehearsals will be 6:30-8:20 p.m. at the Quad-Cities Campus in Moline. Cost is $25 per course.

• The Community Symphonic Orchestra will rehearse Mondays, Jan. 13 to May 4.

• The Community Band will rehearse Tuesdays, Jan. 14 to May 5.

• The Community Chorale will rehearse Thursdays, Jan. 16 to May 7.

To register, visit www.bhc.edu/pace.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News