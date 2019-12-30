Black Hawk College Digest: Monday

Reminder - BHC closed until Jan. 2
All Black Hawk College locations and facilities will re-open Thursday, Jan 2.
Interested in workplace safety? Register for Jan. 9 Safety Summit
Get updated information from OSHA and safety professionals and network with other safety personnel at a Jan. 9 Safety Summit at Black Hawk College in Moline.
Topics will include:
• Legal Marijuana in Illinois – Will It Impact Your Business?
• Office Ergonomics – Sittin’ Pretty
• Preventing Falls in the Workplace
• OSHA’s 2020 Emphasis Programs and More
The summit will be from 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Cost is $89, which includes breakfast and lunch.
The registration deadline is Friday, Jan. 3. For more information or to register, go to www.bhc.edu/safetysummit.
Health Care Career Information Night Jan. 7
Learn more about the popular short-term health care career programs offered by BHC Professional and Continuing Education at Health Care Career Information Night.
The event will be Tuesday, Jan. 7, from 6-7 p.m. at the college’s Quad-Cities Campus in Moline.
Instructors will give a short presentation then answer questions.
This is a free event but registration is required. Call 309-796-8223 starting Jan. 2.
BHC invites musicians to join ensembles
Local musicians are invited to join one of the Black Hawk College community music ensembles.
Rehearsals will be 6:30-8:20 p.m. at the Quad-Cities Campus in Moline. Cost is $25 per course.
• The Community Symphonic Orchestra will rehearse Mondays, Jan. 13 to May 4.
• The Community Band will rehearse Tuesdays, Jan. 14 to May 5.
• The Community Chorale will rehearse Thursdays, Jan. 16 to May 7.
To register, visit www.bhc.edu/pace.