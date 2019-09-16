Take home wiring, ACT prep, Chicago bus trip with BHC
Black Hawk College offers a variety of community education programs.
Coming up are:
• Home Wiring and Acoustics for the Homeowner – Thursdays, Sept. 19 to Oct. 24, from 6-8 p.m. Cost is $79.
• ACT Exam Preparation – Saturdays, Sept. 21 to Oct. 12, from 1-4 p.m. Cost is $99.
• Ethnic Food Shopping Excursion (bus trip to Chicago) – Tuesday, Sept. 24 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Cost is $90.
• Promotion for Nonprofits – Tuesday, Sept. 24 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Cost is $19.
• Intermediate Bridge Lessons: Defense in the 21st Century – Mondays, Sept. 30 to Dec. 16, from 5:30-8 p.m. Cost is $69.
Class locations vary. For details or to register, call 309-796-8223 or visit www.bhc.edu/pace.
Prep for quality auditor exam with BHC course
Quality professionals can prepare for the American Society for Quality CQA Certification exam with a prep course at Black Hawk College.
Certified Quality Auditor (CQA) will be from 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 24 to Nov. 19. Cost is $595, which includes all materials.
For more information, call 309-796-8223 or visit www.bhc.edu/quality.
BHC offering classes for health care providers
Black Hawk College offers classes for health care providers. Coming up are:
• Mental/Behavioral Health Aide + Managing Medications – Thursdays, Sept. 26 to Dec. 12, from 5:30-8 p.m. Cost is $375.
• Dental Business Management – Thursdays, Sept. 26 to Nov. 21, from 6-8:30 p.m. Cost is $395.
• American Heart Association Basic Life Support for Health Care Providers (BLS-CPR) – Friday, Sept. 27 from noon to 4 p.m. Cost is $59.
Class locations vary. For details or to register, call 309-796-8223 or visit www.bhc.edu/health.
‘History of Halloween’ focus of BHC luncheon
Take a historical look at where our Halloween traditions and practices come from Thursday, Oct. 3 at “The History of Halloween,” a Black Hawk College Lifelong Learner Lunch.
The event will be at 11:30 a.m. at the Quad City Botanical Center in Rock Island. Cost is $23. Register by Thursday, Sept. 26.
For details or to register, call 309-796-8223 or visit www.bhc.edu/lifelong.
Understand blueprints with BHC class
Get an introduction to blueprints for the construction industry in the Black Hawk College course, Blueprint Reading for Construction.
Classes will be from 5-8 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 30 to Oct. 17.
The $269 cost includes all handouts.
For more information, call 309-796-5718 or email sierert@bhc.edu.