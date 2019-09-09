Beekeeping, essential oils, photography, swing dance
Black Hawk College offers a variety of community education classes. Coming up are: Get More Out of Your Digital SLR or Advanced Digital Camera – Saturday, Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. $59; Intuitive Development – Tuesdays, Sept. 17 to Oct. 15 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. $50; Beginning Backyard Beekeeping – Tuesday, Sept. 17 from 5:30-8 p.m. $21; Introduction to Essential Oils 101 – Tuesday, Sept. 17 from 6-8 p.m. $23; How to Start Your Airbnb Business and Become a Superhost – Tuesday, Sept. 17 from 6-7:30 p.m. $19; Swing Dance – Tuesdays, Sept. 17 to Oct. 22, from 7-8:30 p.m. $26.
Class locations vary. For details or to register, visit www.bhc.edu/pace or call 309-796-8223.
Prep for 5Ks with BHC class
Walkers, joggers and runners – whether you’re preparing for your first 5K or your 50th, develop your individualized plan with the Black Hawk College class, 5K Your Way.
The class will be from 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 18 to Nov. 6 at the college’s Quad-Cities Campus in Moline. Cost is $59, which includes the registration fee for the Black Hawk College 5K Hustle on Saturday, Nov. 9. To register, visit www.bhc.edu/pace or call 309-796-8223.
aPHR prep begins Sept. 17
Get ready for the Associate Professional in Human Resources (aPHR) certification exam with a prep class at Black Hawk College.
Classes will be Tuesdays, Sept. 17 to Nov. 12, from 6-8 p.m. at the college’s Outreach Center in East Moline. Cost is $495. To register, visit www.bhc.edu/pace or call 309-796-8223.
Get food manager training in 2 days
Restaurant and food service workers can get training at Black Hawk College.
The Food Protection Manager Certification course uses the ServSafe curriculum, which meets Illinois and Iowa state certification requirements.
Classes will be Tuesdays, Sept. 17-24, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the college’s Outreach Center in East Moline. Cost is $147. To register, visit www.bhc.edu/foodservice or call 309-796-8223.
Take computer classes in EM, RI
Black Hawk College offers computer classes in East Moline and Rock Island. Coming up at the college’s Outreach Center in East Moline is Excel Level 2 on Tuesday, Sept. 17 and Excel Level 3 on Tuesday, Sept. 24. Both classes are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and cost $97 each.
Coming up at the college’s Adult Learning Center in Rock Island is Access Part 1 on Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $89. For details or to register, visit www.bhc.edu/computers or call 309-796-8223.