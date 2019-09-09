{{featured_button_text}}
Vintage rods hosting car show

Come see more than 400 vehicles at Quad City’s Vintage Rods’ 48th Annual Car Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Black Hawk College Quad-Cities Campus in Moline. Pictured are club members Steve Allen (1962 Chevy), Bob King (1941 Plymouth) and Mike Desch (1941 Chevy). The show will go on rain or shine in Lot 1 off 70th Street. Admission is $2 per adult, which goes to a scholarship through the Black Hawk College Foundation. For more information, call 309-948-1852.

 Submitted

Beekeeping, essential oils, photography, swing dance

Black Hawk College offers a variety of community education classes. Coming up are: Get More Out of Your Digital SLR or Advanced Digital Camera – Saturday, Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. $59; Intuitive Development – Tuesdays, Sept. 17 to Oct. 15 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. $50; Beginning Backyard Beekeeping – Tuesday, Sept. 17 from 5:30-8 p.m. $21; Introduction to Essential Oils 101 – Tuesday, Sept. 17 from 6-8 p.m. $23; How to Start Your Airbnb Business and Become a Superhost – Tuesday, Sept. 17 from 6-7:30 p.m. $19; Swing Dance – Tuesdays, Sept. 17 to Oct. 22, from 7-8:30 p.m. $26. 

Class locations vary. For details or to register, visit www.bhc.edu/pace or call 309-796-8223.

Prep for 5Ks with BHC class

Walkers, joggers and runners – whether you’re preparing for your first 5K or your 50th, develop your individualized plan with the Black Hawk College class, 5K Your Way.

The class will be from 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 18 to Nov. 6 at the college’s Quad-Cities Campus in Moline. Cost is $59, which includes the registration fee for the Black Hawk College 5K Hustle on Saturday, Nov. 9. To register, visit www.bhc.edu/pace or call 309-796-8223.

aPHR prep begins Sept. 17

Get ready for the Associate Professional in Human Resources (aPHR) certification exam with a prep class at Black Hawk College. 

Classes will be Tuesdays, Sept. 17 to Nov. 12, from 6-8 p.m. at the college’s Outreach Center in East Moline. Cost is $495. To register, visit www.bhc.edu/pace or call 309-796-8223.

Get food manager training in 2 days

Restaurant and food service workers can get training at Black Hawk College.

The Food Protection Manager Certification course uses the ServSafe curriculum, which meets Illinois and Iowa state certification requirements.

Classes will be Tuesdays, Sept. 17-24, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the college’s Outreach Center in East Moline. Cost is $147. To register, visit www.bhc.edu/foodservice or call 309-796-8223.

Take computer classes in EM, RI

Black Hawk College offers computer classes in East Moline and Rock Island. Coming up at the college’s Outreach Center in East Moline is Excel Level 2 on Tuesday, Sept. 17 and Excel Level 3 on Tuesday, Sept. 24. Both classes are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and cost $97 each.

Coming up at the college’s Adult Learning Center in Rock Island is Access Part 1 on Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $89. For details or to register, visit www.bhc.edu/computers or call 309-796-8223.

