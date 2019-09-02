Food manager training
Restaurant and food service workers can get training from Black Hawk College. The Food Protection Manager Certification course uses the ServSafe curriculum, which meets Illinois and Iowa state certification requirements.
Classes will be Monday-Thursday, Sept. 9-12, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the college’s Outreach Center in East Moline. Cost is $147. For class details or to register, visit www.bhc.edu/foodservice or call 309-796-8223.
Learn how to use iPad, Excel
Black Hawk College offers a variety of computer classes.
Coming up at the college’s Outreach Center in East Moline are: iPad: Getting Started – Mondays, Sept. 9-30, from 5:30-7 p.m. $55; Excel Level 1 – Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. $97. Excel Level 1 – Tuesdays, Sept. 10 to Oct. 1, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. $89. For details or to register, visit www.bhc.edu/computers or call 309-796-8223.
Community ed classes
Explore your creative side with community education classes at Black Hawk College.
Coming up are: Beginning Crocheting – Tuesdays, Sept. 10 to Oct. 1, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. $39; Basic Floral Design – Tuesdays, Sept. 10 to Oct. 1, from 5:45-8 p.m. $150; Writing Your Story – Tuesdays, Sept. 10-24, from 6-8 p.m. $39; Basic Spanish – Tuesdays, Sept. 10 to Oct. 29, from 6-8 p.m. $165; Anyone Can Learn to Draw, Part I – Wednesdays, Sept. 11 to Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to noon. $39; Creations with Clay – Thursdays, Sept. 12 to Oct. 17, from 6-8 p.m. $99.
Class locations vary. For details or to register, visit www.bhc.edu/pace or call 309-796-8223.
Explore BHC Day is Sept. 20
Learn more about Black Hawk College at Explore BHC Day at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the Quad-Cities Campus in Moline. Explore BHC Day is a great opportunity for parents and prospective students to take a tour of campus and learn more about programs, scholarships and getting started.
RSVP by calling 309-796-5341 or register online at www.bhc.edu/go.